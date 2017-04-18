"Haced lo que os haga sentir más cómodos". Éste es el mensaje que lanza Morgan Mikenas a través de Youtube, un año después de que decidiera dejar de depilarse para luchar contra el estigma social de que las mujeres deben eliminar su vello corporal. La joven asegura que es una nueva persona "tanto por fuera como por dentro" y que no puede estár "más orgullosa de sí misma".
Mikenas ha colgado en Instagram una fotografía en la que muestra su cambio y la publicación ha provocado más de 3.000 reacciones. La joven pretende denunciar con ello los estereotipos sociales, mostrando el vello corporal de manera natural y con el objetivo de normalizarlo también en las mujeres, igual que sucede con los hombres.
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli 🌸✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨💝🤘🏼I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
You don't realize how far you've come until you look back at where it all started. The picture on the left was 2 years ago before I started getting into bodybuilding.. I was unhappy with many aspects of my life, mentally and physically.. I decided it was time for change... and never looked back. The picture on the right is me currently.. the same bikini, but happier/healthier/hairier me:) I am a completely new person inside and out, and I could not be more proud of myself.☺😌 Gaining muscle takes time, discipline, dedication, patience, and most of all consistency. Your are not going to see instant results and it's not going to happen overnight.. It is a long process.. BUT if you keep with it you can achieve anything you set your mind to!💗😎#fitness #fitnessjourney #namaste #spreadlove #change #abs #dedication #challenge #healthylifestyle #healthy #happy #consistency #bodypositive #goals #positivity #inspiration #bethechange #calisthenics #hairywomen #fitnessmotivation #getfit #loveyourself #transformation #bodybuilding #inspireothers #dreambig #fuzzy #bodyhairdontcare
Los usuarios de las redes sociales han mostrado reacciones de todo tipo: desde los que califican de "sexy" mostrar el vello natural de las piernas hasta los que critican que Mikenas "parece un hombre" porque las mujeres "deben estar cuidadosamente depiladas".