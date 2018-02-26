Diario Público
Juegos de Invierno La ‘heroica’ actuación de Javier Fernández en la gala de exhibición de los Juegos

Javier Fernández, doble campeón mundial y séxtuple de Europa, sorprendió en la Gala de Exhibición de patinaje artístico de los Juegos de PyeongChang. El español rescató su 'SuperJavi' y se lució en la jornada de clausura de los XXIII Juegos Olímpicos de invierno vestido de superhéroe.

El madrileño apareció con un un chándal y un radio casette en la mano. La sorpresa llegó a los dos minutos, cuando se transformó en 'SuperJavi' y levantó al Gangneung Ice Arena. Fernández le puso el broche de oro a su brillante carrera deportiva con el bronce olímpico de patinaje artístico de los Juegos de PyeongChang, siendo el primer español en lograr una medalla de patinaje en unos Juegos de Invierno.

