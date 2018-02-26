Javier Fernández, doble campeón mundial y séxtuple de Europa, sorprendió en la Gala de Exhibición de patinaje artístico de los Juegos de PyeongChang. El español rescató su 'SuperJavi' y se lució en la jornada de clausura de los XXIII Juegos Olímpicos de invierno vestido de superhéroe.
El madrileño apareció con un un chándal y un radio casette en la mano. La sorpresa llegó a los dos minutos, cuando se transformó en 'SuperJavi' y levantó al Gangneung Ice Arena. Fernández le puso el broche de oro a su brillante carrera deportiva con el bronce olímpico de patinaje artístico de los Juegos de PyeongChang, siendo el primer español en lograr una medalla de patinaje en unos Juegos de Invierno.
¡Lo volvió a hacer! @javierfernandez puso en pie al público de #PyeongChang2018 con una última exhibición de ensueño
¡Más SUPERJAVI que nunca! ????⛸#FigureSkating #Olympics #WinterIsGaming
Lo viste en https://t.co/fLW7LTPBrj pic.twitter.com/xJ1df6qIoy
— Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) 25 de febrero de 2018
ESPECTACULAR #SUPERJAVI: brillante actuación de nuestro medallista olímpico @javierfernandez en la gala de exhibición que cierra la competición de patinaje artístico en #PyeongChang2018. ¡BRAVOOO! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NyutEE9Opk
— COE (@COE_es) 25 de febrero de 2018
Lo superhéroes siempre vuelven. #SuperJavi#PyeongChang2018 @COE_es @javierfernandez @juegosolimpicos pic.twitter.com/NrPNFH7edK
— Olympic Channel (@OlympicCh_es) 25 de febrero de 2018
