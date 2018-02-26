Diario Público
Twitter ¿Puede un helicóptero volar sin mover las hélices? ¡Dentro vídeo!

Un helicóptero asciende sin mover las hélices y el móvil de Iker Jiménez echa humo.

Pero el expediente X tiene truco: la obturación de la cámara coincide con la velocidad de giro de las hélices.

Lo explica Alfonso Troyano en Twitter cuando le preguntan "a qué velocidad puede estar tirando ahí una cámara".

"Pues la verdad es que no sabría decirte", responde a un tuitero. "Pero está claro que es exactamente la de cada giro de la hélice y por eso coincide que solo la captura en la misma posición todo el tiempo".

En fin, ya le han chafado el vídeo a Cuarto Milenio...

