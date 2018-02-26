Un helicóptero asciende sin mover las hélices y el móvil de Iker Jiménez echa humo.
Pero el expediente X tiene truco: la obturación de la cámara coincide con la velocidad de giro de las hélices.
Cuando la obturación de una cámara coincide con la velocidad de giro de las hélices de un helicóptero... ocurre esto ???? #LearnThings pic.twitter.com/kPTYEfcP7u
— Alfonso Troyano (@TroyanoCamara) 25 de febrero de 2018
Lo explica Alfonso Troyano en Twitter cuando le preguntan "a qué velocidad puede estar tirando ahí una cámara".
"Pues la verdad es que no sabría decirte", responde a un tuitero. "Pero está claro que es exactamente la de cada giro de la hélice y por eso coincide que solo la captura en la misma posición todo el tiempo".
En fin, ya le han chafado el vídeo a Cuarto Milenio...
