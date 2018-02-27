En un momento de nacionalismos exacerbados, donde hacer un chiste, publicar un tuit o componer una canción pueden llevarte ante la Audiencia Nacional o incluso a la cárcel, el himno de España compuesto por Quequé en La Vida Moderna (con una letra que sí nos representa) sigue dando que hablar.
El pasado miércoles, el presentador de Las Mañanas de Cuatro, Javier Ruiz, puso a Pablo Iglesias el vídeo del himno satírico de Quequé durante una conexión. Al final le preguntó: “Señor Iglesias, le preguntaron qué le parecía el de Marta Sánchez, ¿Qué le parece el de Quequé?”. Iglesias respondió con ironía: “Bueno, pues a este paso Quequé puede acabar en la cárcel”. Posteriormente, Javier Ruiz añadió, también bromeando: “Capte la ironía Quequé, igual eso ganamos si acaba en el trullo”.
En el programa de La Vida Moderna de este lunes comentaron el vídeo con su habitual guasa. “¡Coño Pablo, no des ideas!”; “¡Pabo que somos compañeros, por favor!”; “¡Entre bomberos…!”.
Un vídeo que este martes ha compartido en su cuenta de Twitter el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, que también ha añadido: "Confío en que sigan mucho tiempo haciendo el gamberro".
En la @VidaModernaOML parecen disfrutar con la idea de que @_Queque_ acabe en la cárcel ???? Confío en que sigan mucho tiempo haciendo el gamberro. pic.twitter.com/uguFWmZ2st
— Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) 27 de febrero de 2018
