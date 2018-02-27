Dizque Rajoy no habla inglés, aunque en el PP siempre ha habido algún alumno aventajado.

¡Buenas noticias! El ABC informa en portada de sus progresos en la lengua de la Pérfida Albión.

¡Gensanta! Qur diría el maestro @forges ... La portada del @abc_es denuncia que @ACCIONA dio 60.000 euros en metálico al PP en plenas europeas de 2014. pic.twitter.com/NjHDPmyBFQ — Agustín Martínez (@Agus_Martinez58) 27 de febrero de 2018

Primera lección: In & Out. En contabilidad, el debe (out) - haber (in) de toda la vida.

Nivel avanzado: Me & JLM. O sea, yo y las iniciales de un señor empresario.

Una pena, pues los alumnos más madrugadores no pudieron empaparse de estas enseñanzas...

Pero hoy ya pueden aplicarse.

Cómo será lo del PP para que ABC les dedique esta portada. https://t.co/Esyimog0Fw — David Villa (@DavidVillaDom) 27 de febrero de 2018

Cortesía de Francisco Granados, que en inglés se dirá Pomegranate Trees.

¡¡OFERTA: FRUTA DE TEMPORADA!!