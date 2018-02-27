Diario Público
Dizque Rajoy no habla inglés, aunque en el PP siempre ha habido algún alumno aventajado.

¡Buenas noticias! El ABC informa en portada de sus progresos en la lengua de la Pérfida Albión.

Primera lección: In & Out. En contabilidad, el debe (out) - haber (in) de toda la vida.

Nivel avanzado: Me & JLM. O sea, yo y las iniciales de un señor empresario.

Una pena, pues los alumnos más madrugadores no pudieron empaparse de estas enseñanzas...

Pero hoy ya pueden aplicarse.

Cortesía de Francisco Granados, que en inglés se dirá Pomegranate Trees.

¡¡OFERTA: FRUTA DE TEMPORADA!!

