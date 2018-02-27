Dizque Rajoy no habla inglés, aunque en el PP siempre ha habido algún alumno aventajado.
¡Buenas noticias! El ABC informa en portada de sus progresos en la lengua de la Pérfida Albión.
¡Gensanta! Qur diría el maestro @forges ... La portada del @abc_es denuncia que @ACCIONA dio 60.000 euros en metálico al PP en plenas europeas de 2014. pic.twitter.com/NjHDPmyBFQ
— Agustín Martínez (@Agus_Martinez58) 27 de febrero de 2018
Primera lección: In & Out. En contabilidad, el debe (out) - haber (in) de toda la vida.
Nivel avanzado: Me & JLM. O sea, yo y las iniciales de un señor empresario.
Una pena, pues los alumnos más madrugadores no pudieron empaparse de estas enseñanzas...
#Portada #Portadas #EnPortada Qué misterio. La #Portada de mañana de ABC está embargada. ¿De qué se tratará? Hagan sus apuestas... pic.twitter.com/rqTB0EMNa5
— Juan Pablo Bellido (@JPBellido) 26 de febrero de 2018
Pero hoy ya pueden aplicarse.
Cómo será lo del PP para que ABC les dedique esta portada. https://t.co/Esyimog0Fw
— David Villa (@DavidVillaDom) 27 de febrero de 2018
Ya está disponible la primera edición de ABC del martes 27 de febrero en @abckioskoymas https://t.co/IcQxg6om8f pic.twitter.com/DBpgDkIQ2q
— ABC.es (@abc_es) 27 de febrero de 2018
Cortesía de Francisco Granados, que en inglés se dirá Pomegranate Trees.
