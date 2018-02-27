Diario Público
Twitter ‘Desafío indepe’, la genial parodia de la llegada de Puigdemont a España

El dream team de lo desconocido, @UnitedUnknown, han vuelto a hacerlo, aumentando su leyenda como viralistas del vídeo humorístico.

En este ocasión, interpretan la explosiva llegada de Puigdemont a España en Desafío indepe. ¡Un sueño de @Manuel_de_BCN hecho realidad!

Bueno, mejor dicho, hecho ficción: el vídeo es un fragmento de Desafío total, la película futurista protagonizada por Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Aunque quizás te suene a la prehistoria... ¿Ahora sí?

El vídeo completo de Desafío indepe puede verse aquí:

Si te has quedado con ganas, estas son algunas de sus mejores piezas.

 

