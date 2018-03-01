Se alza el telón y aparece Jordi Évole regalándole el libro Fariña al presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. La situación se complica entonces para el líder de los conservadores gallegos. Justo una semana después de que una jueza ordenara el secuestro del libro del periodista Nacho Carretero, 'Salvados' entrevista a Feijóo.
Será este domingo, y el programa ha lanzado un pequeño avance de lo que se podrá ver, con la píldora del libro en el que sale no pocas veces mencionado el dirigente conservador. Entre otras cosas por su presunta relación con el narco Marcial Dorado, con el que se hizo una famosísima foto en un yate disfrutando del sol.
La conversación transcurre así:
-Évole: Le voy a regalar el libro de Fariña.
-Feijóo: Ah, muy bien.
-E: Piense que ahora es más caro el libro que la fariña, casi.
-F: Ah, ¿porque no se puede comprar?
-E: Claro.
-F: ¿Usted me lo regala?
-E: Sí, sí. Se lo regalo.
-F: Vale, de acuerdo. Pues yo se lo agradezco.
-E: Léaselo porque hablan de usted.
-F: Sí, sí, eso me han dicho.
¿Sabéis de quién hablan en #Fariña? ¿Sabéis con quién hablamos este domingo en Salvados? https://t.co/1fEiSC5hyn pic.twitter.com/qxQMPwvec1
— Salvados (@salvadostv) 28 de febrero de 2018
Por cierto, que Feijóo acepta de buen grado el libro, pero, mientras, la televisión pública gallega, la TVG, censura el libro que desveló la trama del Pazo de Meirás.
Precisamente este miércoles, Antena 3 aprovechaba el tirón de la polémica en torno a Fariña para estrenar antes de lo previsto la serie sobre el libro. Las respuestas en Twitter, como estas, no faltaron:
#Fariña es el Cuéntame de Feijóo. Qué de recuerdos.
— Dios (@Sr_Dios) 28 de febrero de 2018
Viendo Fariña a ver cuándo se le caga la gaviota en la espalda a Feijóo. pic.twitter.com/XVajzfvi0l
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) 28 de febrero de 2018
