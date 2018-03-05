Diario Público
Inés Arrimadas El necesario discurso de Carmena sobre el feminismo ante Arrimadas y el resto de compañeras políticas

Inés Arrimadas participó este domingo en el El Objetivo de La Sexta para hablar de feminismo, un asunto del que parece estar a años luz. Además de la líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, el programa conducido por Ana Pastor sentó a Manuela Carmena, Ada Colau, Dolors Montserrat, Mónica Oltra, Francina Armengol y Uxue Barkos.

Durante sus intervenciones en el espacio televisivo, previo a la huelga feminista del próximo jueves 8 de marzo, Arrimadas se limitó a hablar de las medidas de su formación para paliar la desigualdad. "Nosotros creemos en las medidas concretas y en los acuerdos para avanzar en la igualdad real", repitió en varias ocasiones.

Asimismo, volvió a poner en cuestión la huelga, un hecho que "apela claramente al anticapitalismo". "Estamos hablando de una cosa que es muy específica de este año y de una orientación muy concreta", señaló.

Carmena aprovechó uno de los turnos de palabra para resaltar la necesidad de ser "transversal entre los partidos". "Soy la mayor de todas y alguna de vosotras podías ser mis hijas. Llevo en el movimiento feminista desde hace muchísimo tiempo y no me gustaba demasiado oíros a cada una hablar de vuestro partido", reprimió la alcaldesa de Madrid al mismo tiempo que miraba a Arrimadas.

La edil, que secundará el paro total del 8 de marzo, apeló a la historia para denunciar la desigualdad, el patriarcado o el machismo para después pedir unidad en favor del feminismo, más allá de los partidos. "Sería muy bueno que diéramos un ejemplo a nuestros compañeros diciendo que nosotras somos capaces de trascender nuestra visión de cada uno para ir a otro escenario".

