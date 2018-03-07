Cristina Cifuentes dijo el pasado 22 de febrero que el 8M la inspiración la pillaría trabajando todavía más (que de costumbre). Nada de huelga feminista: "Haré una huelga a la japonesa para avanzar en igualdad y seguir disminuyendo esa brecha salarial que, hoy en día, es totalmente intolerable".
Este miércoles, en cambio, donde dijo digo dice Diego: "He leído en algún sitio que yo proponía una huelga a la japonesa. Jamás he dicho eso".
Stop. Rebobinemos: "Haré una huelga a la japonesa para..." bla, bla, bla.
Aquí, la prueba ↓
. @Ruiz_Noticias deja por mentirosa a @ccifuentes por decir que ella NO habia dicho que había que hacer una huelga a la japonesa ¡Zas!
Dentro vídeo #STOPmachismoM4
???????????? pic.twitter.com/DzgisfQij0
— Subversivos_ (@subversivos_) 7 de marzo de 2018
La presidenta madrileña ha negado la mayor tras presentar el plan de renovación del hospital La Paz, aunque luego Javier Ruiz le sacó los colores en Las Mañanas de Cuatro.
Eso sí, Cifuentes insistió en que el 8M curraría "muchísimo", "todavía más si cabe", porque "las mujeres que gestionamos tenemos la obligación de trabajar para conseguir todos aquellos objetivos que las mujeres que van a la huelga persiguen".
"Mi obligación es trabajar, y lo voy a hacer, como todos los días del año", algo que, según la líder del PP madrileño, hace "encantada". Para ella no es nada "excepcional", pues asegura que trabaja "de lunes a domingo".
En fin, para ella "mañana será un día normal". Concretamente, el 8M: Día Internacional de la Mujer y una jornada de lucha y huelga feminista.
Bola extra: las tuiteras denuncian los comportamientos patriarcales que sufren
