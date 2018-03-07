Diario Público
Si no quieres una taza de Religión, ¡toma taza y media de marchas militares!

Los niños de Primaria tendrán una marcial alternativa al biopic de Jesucristo: ¡el Ejército español!

El proyecto Conocimiento de la Seguridad y la Defensa en los Centros Educativos ha partido de María Dolores de Cospedal, ministra de Defensa, e Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, titular de Cultura.

Lo cuenta La Razón, que explica que para profundizar en los misterios de las Fuerzas Armadas los niños (de seis a doce años: pobres...) aprenderán el pasodoble La banderita española.

No se cele, usted también puede: le dejamos un vídeo con un tutorial para que vaya practicando ↓

Por lo demás, el diario rojigualda informa de que el temario de la asignatura consta de 245 páginas y está dividido en diez unidades. Su objetivo: fomentar “la cultura y la conciencia de la defensa” entre nuestros infantes.

Nos embarga la emoción... ¡Arriba España!

