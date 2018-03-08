El cantante Melendi se ha hecho un lío. Él quiere igualdad entre hombre y mujer y, por lo que dice, parece que lo intenta, pero no termina de dominar la terminología ni el significado de la palabra feminismo. Vamos a intentar echarle un cable.

Esta semana el artista ha concedido diversos entrevistas por la presentación de su nuevo disco Ahora. Entre ellas, destaca una que concede a El Comercio en la que afirma lo siguiente: "Soy hombre, pero lucharé por las libertades de la mujer, para que sea igual que el hombre, no por el feminismo".

Una vez más, un hombre, en este caso Melendi, muestra su total desconocimiento del significado de la palabra feminismo. Se lo recordamos. La RAE señala que el feminismo es el "principio de igualdad de derechos de la mujer y el hombre" y el "movimiento que lucha por la realización" de esa igualdad. Por lo tanto, amigo Melendi, si luchas por la igualdad efectiva entre hombres y mujeres... eres feminista. Aunque no lo sepas.

No obstante, no ha sido el único error de Melendi en esta serie de entrevistas de promoción. El martes la agencia EFE publicaba otra conversación con el artista en la que afirmaba lo siguiente: "Yo no quiero ni machismo ni feminismo, porque no me gustan las polaridades". Es decir, para el músico el término feminismo es el antónimo de machismo. Y no. No, Melendi, no. Te explicamos por qué.

La RAE nos dice que el machismo es la "actitud de prepotencia de los varones respecto a las mujeres" y una "forma de sexismo caracterizada por la prevalencia del varón". Por tanto, el feminismo quiere la igualdad, mientras que el machismo quiere la "prevalencia del varón". A ver si queda claro de una vez por todas.

Pero no todo es negativo. El cantante, al menos, reconoce que tiene actitudes machistas y que trabaja para poder erradicarlas de su comportamiento. Bien. Ahora cabe comenzar por el principio y aprender el significado de la palabra feminismo.