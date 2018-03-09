Cientos de miles de mujeres inundaron el pasado 8 de marzo las calles de toda España. Se oyeron gritos, silbatos, tambores... Y se vivieron momentos que quedarán grabados en la retina de todas las personas que formaron parte de un día histórico: la primera huelga general feminista realizada en España.
Bilbao, como otras ciudades, vivió la mayor manifestación feminista de su historia. Miles de mujeres vestidas de negro y con un brazalete morado en el brazo se dejaron ver y sentir por las principales arterias de la capital vizcaína a lo largo de todo el día.
Uno de los momentos más significativos llegó pasadas las 13 horas, con el paseo de la ría desbordado. Todas las presentes, decenas de miles, entonaron un emocionante cántico al unísono: 'A la huelga'. El programa 'Las Mañanas de Cuatro' se hizo eco de este momento. Y la cuenta de Youtube Borochi Goro ha subido el vídeo a la plataforma, que ya cuenta con casi 30.000 visualizaciones:
A la huelga compañera, no vayas a trabajar
Deja el cazo, la herramienta, el teclado y el ipad
A la huelga diez, a la huelga cien, a la huelga madre ven tu también
A la huelga cien, a la huelga mil, yo por ellas madre y ellas por mi.
Contra el estado machista nos vamos a levantar,
Vamos todas las mujeres a la huelga general
A la huelga diez, a la huelga cien, la cartera dice que viene también.
A la huelga cien, a la huelga mil, todas a la huelga vamos a ir.
Se han llevado a mi vecina, en una redada mas,
Y por no tener papeles ahi la quieren deportar.
A la huelga diez, a la huelga cien, Esta vez queremos todo el pastel
A la huelga cien, a la huelga mil, todas a la huelga vamos a ir.
Trabajamos en precario sin contrato y sanidad
Y el trabajo de la casa no se reparte jamás.
A la huelga diez, a la huelga cien, esta vez la cena no voy a hacer.
A la huelga cien, a la huelga mil, todas a la huelga vamos a ir.
Privatizan la enseñanza, no la podemos pagar
Pero nunca aparecimos en los temas a estudiar.
A la huelga diez, a la huelga cien, en la historia vamos a aparecer.
A la huelga cien, a la huelga mil, todas a la huelga vamos a ir.
A la huelga diez, al huelga cien , a la huelga madre ven tu también.
A la huelga cien, a la huelga mil, yo por ellas madre y ellas por mi.
yo por ellas madre y ellas por mi.
yo por ellas madre y ellas por
yo por ellas madre y ellas por
yo por ellas madre y ellas por mi.
