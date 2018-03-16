Diario Público
Huelga feminista del 8 de marzo “Es tan sencillo como abrir el diccionario, buscar ‘feminismo’ y leer”: el vídeo de Fortfast sobre el 8M

Sigue el eco de la histórica huelga feminista del pasado 8 de marzo. Decenas de miles de mujeres salieron a la calle en ciudades como Madrid o Barcelona, pero también de forma masiva en provincias, ciudades pequeñas y pueblos.

En Madrid la manifestación dejó imágenes impresionantes con más de 170.000 personas según el Gobierno y medio millón según los organizadores. En la capital también estuvo el popular youtuber Fortfast, desde donde dio voz a las mujeres que se manifestaban en su vídeo: ‘Feminismo y el 8 de marzo':

