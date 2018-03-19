La noche de bodas de Carlos III, el último vídeo del autor de ‘Velaske, yo soi guapa?’

“1738. Sexo. Matrimonios de conveniencia. Amor”. Así comienza el último vídeo de Christian Flores, el autor del famoso vídeo ‘Velaske, yo soi guapa?’, que convirtió el cuadro de Las Meninas en un viral en pleno 2017.

En su última creación, Flores versiona una carta auténtica de Carlos III a sus padres en la que les da todo tipo de detalles de su noche de bodas con María Amalia. Su autor, lo explica así: “He reggaetonizado una carta (transcrita literal al 90%) que Carlos III (Borbón) le escribe a sus padres detallando su noche de bodas”.

‘Te coloniso’, un nuevo vídeo con polémica

En los últimos días también ha aparecido un nuevo vídeo del mismo estilo titulado ‘Te Coloniso: El reggaetón de Cristobal Colón que hizo perrear al mundo’.

El vídeo ha sido publicado en Playground, el mismo medio donde apareció el ‘Velaske yo soi guapa?’. Sin embargo, Christian Flores, que ya no trabaja para Playground ha acusado a los autores de copiarle: “Un saludo afectuoso a @PlayGrounder que acaba de sacar un reggaeton histórico copiando por completo una idea mía. Seguramente me arrepienta de este tuit, pero esto no hace más que demostrar de nuevo la bajeza moral de una empresa que hace dinero utilizando valores progresistas".

Un saludo afectuoso a @PlayGrounder que acaba de sacar un reggaeton histórico copiando por completo una idea mía. Seguramente me arrepienta de este tuit, pero esto no hace más que demostrar de nuevo la bajeza moral de una empresa que hace dinero utilizando valores progresistas. — Christian Flores (@Chraetian) 16 de marzo de 2018

