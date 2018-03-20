Diario Público
Diario Público

Rectificación que solicita Luis Baeza-Rojano

Por

El Portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Distrito de Chamberí Luis Baeza-Rojano, en ejercicio de su derecho de réplica, realiza varias observaciones a la información titulada Bochorno tuitero de PP y Ciudadanos al cargar contra Carmena por unas obras… que son responsabilidad de Cifuentes, publicada el pasado día 6 de marzo de 2018 en la sección de Tremending de Público.

Así, se ha puesto en contacto con esta redacción, y ha puesto en nuestro conocimiento que el día 7 de Marzo envío una queja a la unidad  de Licencias del Ayuntamiento, y que al día siguiente cuando se personó en la obra, estaban cerrando la zanja.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo