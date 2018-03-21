El “karma” de Cristina Cifuentes: cuando la presidenta daba lecciones de currículo académico

Terremoto político en Madrid tras la publicación de una investigación periodística que asegura que Cifuentes consiguió el título de un máster en una universidad pública con notas falsas. Según publica Eldiario.es la ahora presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid consiguió en 2014 el máster de Derecho Autonómico, impartido por la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos por un cambio de nota. Según esta información, un “no presentado” se convirtió en “un notable”, sin que hiciera una nueva matrícula.
Este diario apunta que la responsable de la modificación fue una funcionaria de la universidad que no trabajaba en el servicio de ese posgrado, tampoco en el campus donde se impartía.
Ahora muchos tuiteros están recordando múltiples ocasiones en las que Cifuentes daba lecciones de "esfuerzo" y currículo académico. Como cuando criticaba a Íñigo Errejón llamándole “becario black”. O como cuando presumía en su cuenta de Twitter de su currículo e instaba a otros usuarios a “estudiar”. O cuando hablaba del esfuerzo en el ámbito educativo. O cuando aseguraba que Zapatero "en esto de faltar a la verdad" tenía "un máster". Otros también han recordado que este martes, el portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Rafael Hernando, aseguraba que Errejón necesitaba "unas cuantas becas más para mantener un debate con la señora Cifuentes".
El KARMA de Cristina Cifuentes pic.twitter.com/hE8IoRGJCQ
— Miguel de Ceяvantes FEM (@CervantesFAQs) 21 de marzo de 2018
Al que al cielo escupe, en la cara le cae.
— Andaluza . (@macaga63) 21 de marzo de 2018
Cristina Cifuentes y el esfuerzo: "muy sencillo, ponte a estudiar" pic.twitter.com/XNjEGq488S
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) 21 de marzo de 2018
a lo mejor quiso decir "pagar" en lugar de "aprobar"... mira que sois tiquismiquis!! 😀
— Senyor JP (@balakius) 21 de marzo de 2018
— Un.Bertinho.calquera (@RandomBertinho) 21 de marzo de 2018
@ccifuentes estudiando en su Master pic.twitter.com/iWp1k6tyy2
— Te quiero Homi (@AlemarCxA) 21 de marzo de 2018
????Es un orgullo premiar a jóvenes que sobresalen por su esfuerzo, su enorme talento y que son un ejemplo para todos???????? pic.twitter.com/f5fEuPGGwB
— Cristina Cifuentes (@ccifuentes) 15 de junio de 2016
@joansinmiedo yo no creo en milagros, sólo creo en el esfuerzo, el trabajo individual y colectivo de un equipo #ermad
— Cristina Cifuentes (@ccifuentes) 8 de septiembre de 2009
Está claro que cuando Cristina Cifuentes hablaba del esfuerzo en el ámbito educativo...no era por ella misma. pic.twitter.com/xQi9WtehVr
— David Campo (@dcampo_) 21 de marzo de 2018
???? VIDEO | Hernando pide a Errejón, doctor en Políticas, más formación para debatir con Cifuentes, la del máster falsohttps://t.co/arHKSPbo9s
— El Plural (@El_Plural) 21 de marzo de 2018
