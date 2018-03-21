Diario Público
Diario Público

El “karma” de Cristina Cifuentes: cuando la presidenta daba lecciones de currículo académico

Por

Terremoto político en Madrid tras la publicación de una investigación periodística que asegura que Cifuentes consiguió el título de un máster en una universidad pública con notas falsas. Según publica Eldiario.es la ahora presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid consiguió en 2014 el máster de Derecho Autonómico, impartido por la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos por un cambio de nota. Según esta información, un “no presentado” se convirtió en “un notable”, sin que hiciera una nueva matrícula.

Este diario apunta que la responsable de la modificación fue una funcionaria de la universidad que no trabajaba en el servicio de ese posgrado, tampoco en el campus donde se impartía.

Ahora muchos tuiteros están recordando múltiples ocasiones en las que Cifuentes daba lecciones de "esfuerzo" y currículo académico. Como cuando criticaba a Íñigo Errejón llamándole “becario black”. O como cuando presumía en su cuenta de Twitter de su currículo e instaba a otros usuarios a “estudiar”. O cuando hablaba del esfuerzo en el ámbito educativo. O cuando aseguraba que Zapatero "en esto de faltar a la verdad" tenía "un máster". Otros también han recordado que este martes, el portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Rafael Hernando, aseguraba que Errejón necesitaba "unas cuantas becas más para mantener un debate con la señora Cifuentes".

Más en Tremending

-El zasca de la Sociedad Española de Física a Sostres por su “desmedida ignorancia” al hablar de Stephen Hawking

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo