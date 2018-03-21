Salvador Sostres versus Stephen Hawking. Parece una maldita broma, pero en la prensa española es posible. La cosa ha terminado con un zasca de la Real Sociedad Española de Física (RSEF) al primero.

“Sólo una desmedida ignorancia audaz, teñida de considerable soberbia puede permitir escribir semejante libelo”. Con estas palabras, el presidente de la RSEF, José Adolfo de Azcárraga, escribe una carta al director de ABC a cuenta del artículo ‘El Charlatan de Hawking’, publicado en ese diario el pasado 15 de marzo.

Tras la muerte del físico británico, Sostres se permitió el lujo (y ABC lo permitió) de escribir sobre él, asegurando que se basó en “majaderías tan poco científicas como los agujeros negros o negar a Dios”. Sostres tildó al laureado físico de “fanático medioambientalista”, de “demagogo populista” y le acusó de “vulgaridad intelectual” y de tener el “alma seca”. Por si esto no fuera lo suficientemente ridículo, terminaba con la frase: “Por no estar, no estaba ni bautizado”.

La Real Sociedad Española de Física manifiesta al director de ABC que el diario “hace un muy flaco servicio a sus lectores difundiendo bajo su cabecera el cúmulo de falsedades e insultos que recoge el citado artículo”. Además le ruega publicar un enlace a la web de la RSEF para que los lectores de su diario puedan conocer “las extraordinarias contribuciones a la física de un científico absolutamente excepcional” que, entre otras cosas, fue titular de la cátedra Lucasiana de la Universidad de Cambridge, "la que en su día tuvo Isaac Newton".

Frente a ese curriculum, Salvador Sostres debe su 'fama' a los exabrutos que diarios como ABC o El Mundo le han publicado. Entre sus perlas, hacer apología del franquismo, disculpar los crímenes machistas, hacer comentarios sexuales sobre menores o decir que el terremoto de Haití era una forma de hacer “limpieza”.

Más en Tremending:

-El día a día de los profesores explicado de forma magistral con cuadros clásicos