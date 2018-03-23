Albert Rivera incendia Twitter con sus palabras tras la huida de Marta Rovira

Este viernes la secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira, ha anunciado en una carta que emprende "el camino del exilio". Poco después, el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena la ha procesado por un delito de rebelión en relación con el proceso independentista.

De igual modo, Llarena ha notificado que tendrán que sentarse en el banquillo Puigdemont, Junqueras, Turull, Forn y Romeva, entre otros.

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha reaccionado con ironía a la decisión de Rovira de trasladarse al extranjero para evitar tener que enfrentarse a la Justicia española. Ha escrito un tuit diciendo: "El último golpista que apague la luz".

Su valoración no ha pasado desapercibida en la red social. Los usuarios no han tardado en incendiar Twitter y han generado centenares de comentarios contra Rivera y su partido.

No soy independentista y aún así su tweet me parece asqueroso y detestable. Lo que usted hace no es política es odio.

— Javi (@Hetfield501Javi) 23 de marzo de 2018