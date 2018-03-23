Cristina Cifuentes presentaba el dos de julio de 2012 su Trabajo de Fin de Máster. Una fecha cualquiera si no coincidiese con las celebraciones de la Eurocopa. La selección española se había alzado un día antes con el título y urgía coordinar un dispositivo para garantizar la seguridad de los participantes.
Huelga decir que la actual presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid era entonces la delegada del Gobierno en la capital y estaba al frente del operativo, como recuerda El Plural. Ningún impedimento para organizar un dispositivo compuesto por casi medio millar de policías, que escoltaron el bus de la Roja por las calles de Madrid.
Fuentes de su gabinete defienden que coordinar el operativo policial es compatible con defender su Trabajo de Fin de Máster, que ha traído cola. Infelizmente, en Twitter no todo el mundo piensa lo mismo...
Lo último de Cifuentes.
¡¡Puede estar en dos sitios a la vez!!.https://t.co/0lUIjmLVDC
— Ivan Lara (@1vanLara) 23 de marzo de 2018
Anda que si aparecen fotos de Cristina Cifuentes dirigiendo el dispositivo... Demostraría que es posible aprobar exámenes sin presentarse y defender trabajos de fin de máster sin estar presente. Portentosahttps://t.co/C2GgJ5x0tu
— Kike Castelló (@KikeCastello) 23 de marzo de 2018
Ahora sí encaja todo, porque si #Cifuentes pudo defender el TFM el mismo día que dirigía semejante dispositivo de seguridad (¡y cómo los dirigía!), todo es posible amigos https://t.co/bi3raRgXzr
— Víctor Muiña Fano (@Victormfano) 23 de marzo de 2018
Superwoman al lado de esta mujer una "floja". El mismo día que coordina y dirige un dispositivo de 450 agentes con caballería, motos, guías caninos, radio patrullas, ud. de subsuelo, helicópteros, ambulancias... le queda un "ratejo" para defender su TFM https://t.co/UYkUa6BL4s
— Antonio Rivera (@arivera71) 23 de marzo de 2018
Continua el culebrón. El ministro alemán que dimitió por copiar unos párrafos en una tesis tiene que estar flipando. Es muy fuerte.
Cifuentes se habría examinado el mismo día que la Selección celebró la Eurocopa de 2012 en Madrid https://t.co/McoSd9CIBK vía @El_Plural
— Raúl__TIC (@Raul__TIC) 23 de marzo de 2018
Esto es
MA
RA
VI
LLO
SOhttps://t.co/nj8M3EgRvU
— Galleto Fontanedo (@Coponnnn) 23 de marzo de 2018
Por cierto, ¿dónde está Cifu?
