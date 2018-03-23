Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter ¡Cifuentes puede estar en dos sitios a la vez! ¡Milagro, defiende su máster mientras ‘celebra’ la Eurocopa!

Por

Cristina Cifuentes presentaba el dos de julio de 2012 su Trabajo de Fin de Máster. Una fecha cualquiera si no coincidiese con las celebraciones de la Eurocopa. La selección española se había alzado un día antes con el título y urgía coordinar un dispositivo para garantizar la seguridad de los participantes.

Huelga decir que la actual presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid era entonces la delegada del Gobierno en la capital y estaba al frente del operativo, como recuerda El Plural. Ningún impedimento para organizar un dispositivo compuesto por casi medio millar de policías, que escoltaron el bus de la Roja por las calles de Madrid.

Fuentes de su gabinete defienden que coordinar el operativo policial es compatible con defender su Trabajo de Fin de Máster, que ha traído cola. Infelizmente, en Twitter no todo el mundo piensa lo mismo...

Por cierto, ¿dónde está Cifu?

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo