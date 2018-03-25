Diario Público
El tuit de Rufián para los que celebran la detención de Puigdemont que se catapultó a la estrellas

"Pregúntate qué es lo que te hace celebrar detenciones de demócratas en Europa y votar a ladrones libres en Madrid". Con este sencillo argumento, el diputado de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, lanzaba un fuerte reproche contra aquellos que celebraban en Twitter la detención en Alemania del expresidente Carles Puigdemont.

Con varios miles de 'retweets' y 'me gusta', el mensaje ha recibido todo tipo de respuestas, desde los que apoyan el significado de su mensaje, como aquellos que aprovechan para atacarle.

En su mensaje, Rufián hace una clara referencia hacia el Partido Popular, que tiene entre sus filas más de mil responsables imputados en diferentes causas por corrupción y, sin embargo, continúan recibiendo el apoyo mayoritario de los españoles en las urnas. Aunque cada vez menos, como demuestran las últimas encuestas de intención de voto.

