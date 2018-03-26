Diario Público
Diario Público

El vídeo que convierte los motivos de Pablo Casado para afiliarse al PP en razones “para no votarles jamás”

Por

El pasado viernes, el vicesecretario general de Comunicación del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, se unió a la campaña “Soy Popular” con la que los conservadores tratan de lograr más afiliados para su partido. Casado aportó en un vídeo sus motivos por los que afiliarse al PP.

“Somos el partido que más defendemos la libertad”. “Somos el partido que cuando gobernamos a la gente le va mejor”. “Que defendemos todo lo que tiene que ver con quien lo pase peor. Con nuestros mayores…” Una serie de razones que muchos tuiteros han calificado de cínicas y que un vídeo compartido por Podemos y otros tuiteros ha convertido en razones “para no votarles jamás”.

Varios:

-El tuit de Rufián para los que celebran la detención de Puigdemont que se catapultó a la estrellas

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo