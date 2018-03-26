El vídeo que convierte los motivos de Pablo Casado para afiliarse al PP en razones “para no votarles jamás”

El pasado viernes, el vicesecretario general de Comunicación del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, se unió a la campaña “Soy Popular” con la que los conservadores tratan de lograr más afiliados para su partido. Casado aportó en un vídeo sus motivos por los que afiliarse al PP.
“Somos el partido que más defendemos la libertad”. “Somos el partido que cuando gobernamos a la gente le va mejor”. “Que defendemos todo lo que tiene que ver con quien lo pase peor. Con nuestros mayores…” Una serie de razones que muchos tuiteros han calificado de cínicas y que un vídeo compartido por Podemos y otros tuiteros ha convertido en razones “para no votarles jamás”.
Aquí los cinco motivos por los que según @pablocasado_ debes afiliarte al @PPopular. O quizá sean los cinco motivos para no votarles JAMÁS ???? pic.twitter.com/hciZvNHVEQ
— Miguel de Ceяvantes FEM (@CervantesFAQs) 23 de marzo de 2018
Brutalisimo. Desmontado a la perfección
— IamRGR (@IamRGR1) 23 de marzo de 2018
Sin desperdicio .......... pic.twitter.com/jmBUMh5lLw
— andayvete (@andayvete60) 24 de marzo de 2018
El día que repartieron el cinismo, este hombre se lo llevó todo.
— FVilchezQ. (@q_vilchez) 23 de marzo de 2018
Partido Populista.
— Julio Currás Fernánd (@curras_julio) 23 de marzo de 2018
Varios:
