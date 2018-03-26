Diario Público
Decenas de miles de personas se manifestaron este domingo en las calles de Barcelona en contra de la detención de Carles Puigdemont en Alemania. Al final de la tarde las protestas tornaron en disturbios que acabaron con un centenar de detenidos y nueve heridos. Los enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y antidisturbios dejaron impactantes y violentas imágenes.

De entre todas esas imágenes, una ha llamado especialmente la atención: la de un hombre que, vestido con una sudadera a rayas, se encaraba y retaba a los Mossos D’esquadra haciéndoles grandes gestos al tiempo que bloqueaba los porrazos de los agentes haciendo movimientos de Karate. Un manifestante que fue recogido en varios vídeos y en una imagen del fotógrafo de EFE Enric Fontcuberta.

Enric Fontcuberta (EFE)

Los tuiteros se han tomado con humor estas imágenes y han convertido al ‘karateka’ de los disturbios de Barcelona en uno de los memes del día:

