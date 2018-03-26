Decenas de miles de personas se manifestaron este domingo en las calles de Barcelona en contra de la detención de Carles Puigdemont en Alemania. Al final de la tarde las protestas tornaron en disturbios que acabaron con un centenar de detenidos y nueve heridos. Los enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y antidisturbios dejaron impactantes y violentas imágenes.
De entre todas esas imágenes, una ha llamado especialmente la atención: la de un hombre que, vestido con una sudadera a rayas, se encaraba y retaba a los Mossos D’esquadra haciéndoles grandes gestos al tiempo que bloqueaba los porrazos de los agentes haciendo movimientos de Karate. Un manifestante que fue recogido en varios vídeos y en una imagen del fotógrafo de EFE Enric Fontcuberta.
Después querrán que nos tomemos el independentismo en serio.... pic.twitter.com/aLJfDCj3yY
— Sheldon (@numer344) 26 de marzo de 2018
Los tuiteros se han tomado con humor estas imágenes y han convertido al ‘karateka’ de los disturbios de Barcelona en uno de los memes del día:
Te lo subtitulo para mayor disfrute jajaa pic.twitter.com/okxoruRKfJ
— pablo. (@paaablo97) 26 de marzo de 2018
El parecido es razonable. Se parece al baile de Charles Manson. pic.twitter.com/l0ia5GrtYv
— Ricardo San Gabino (@RichardLens_) 25 de marzo de 2018
— Els quatre gats (@Els_quatre_gats) 26 de marzo de 2018
— Alex (@Estratos81) 26 de marzo de 2018
- Ven y dame un abrazo, coño, no seas ‘esaborío’ pic.twitter.com/SppUwu6mYA
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 26 de marzo de 2018
— Don Chalecos© (@donchalecos) 26 de marzo de 2018
Se les ha colao un kungfundio pic.twitter.com/oPu4kTnOkI
— PrrrrrNya!???? (@NyaSwing) 26 de marzo de 2018
— LUIS CANO (@canog77) 26 de marzo de 2018
— Philippe Nahon (@acuareladeudas) 25 de marzo de 2018
Qué guapo el nuevo Mortal Kombat pic.twitter.com/jrAZqS53vD
— Pablo Machuca (@ochinabos) 25 de marzo de 2018
— Felix Monreal (@MonrealFelix) 26 de marzo de 2018
— Catalejo (@catalejo69) 26 de marzo de 2018
Lunes Santo pic.twitter.com/4IPxORlBIS
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 26 de marzo de 2018
Madre mía la nueva de Crank. pic.twitter.com/K6dDeYjnq9
— Λrezno (@Arezno) 26 de marzo de 2018
— CHEMA PIZARRO (@chemapizca) 26 de marzo de 2018
Epic pic.twitter.com/BimGRfWS6Q
— Rule (@que_rule) 25 de marzo de 2018
⬇️↘️➡️↗️⬆️ + ❌+⭕️ pic.twitter.com/W1fgrFbOdV
— Smith (@Lleguito) 25 de marzo de 2018
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 26 de marzo de 2018
— Don Chalecos© (@donchalecos) 26 de marzo de 2018
West Side Story (1961)
Dirección: Robert Wise
Fotografía: Daniel L. Fapp pic.twitter.com/AmZcGEQGRC
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) 25 de marzo de 2018
— Ninjalepero (@ElNinjalepero) 26 de marzo de 2018
Las redes estallan tras el tuit de la Policía sobre la detención de Puigdemont: "A ver si ahora podéis ayudar a averiguar quién es M. Rajoy"
