La pregunta es recurrente cada vez que hay una nueva noticia sobre la Fundación Francisco Franco: ¿sería posible una Fundación así en un país como Alemania? La respuesta siempre ha parecido evidente: 'No'. En Alemania es imposible imaginar una organización que lleve por nombre Adolf Hitler y que se dedique a promover la obra del dictador nazi. Pero es que ahora sabemos que tampoco sería posible la existencia Fundación Francisco Franco. En Alemania, ni siquiera es posible acceder a la cuenta de Twitter de la fundación del dictador español. Es inaccesible.
En Alemania la cuenta de la Fundación Francisco Franco no puede verse porque incumple las leyes. Mira, @bsemper. Gente seria. pic.twitter.com/VjF8F6SEpj
— Antonio Maestre (@AntonioMaestre) March 26, 2018
Así lo ha anunciado el periodista de La Marea Antonio Maestre, que ha pedido al político del Partido Popular Borja Sémper que tome nota de cómo se regula el enaltecimiento del fascismo en Alemania. "Gente seria", ha añadido el periodista. Este diario también ha comprobado, a través de diversos contactos, si la cuenta de la Fundación es visible desde territorio alemán y el resultado es el mismo que difundía Maestre: inaccesible.
La legislación alemana es implacable con los discursos que enaltecen y justifican el fascismo y con el conocido como discurso de odio, es decir, el discurso que tiene por objetivo promover y alimentar la discriminación o la violencia contra la dignidad de un grupo de individuos. Prueba de ello es que hace apenas unos meses Twitter, cumpliendo la legislación vigente, cerró la cuenta de Beatrix von Storch, una política de ultraderecha por promover el odio contra la comunidad musulmana. Ahora ha sido la cuenta de la Fundación Francisco Franco la que ha sido bloqueada.
La pregunta que queda latente ahora es ¿cuántas cuentas de nuestro querido Twitter serían cerradas en España si aplicáramos estos principios reguladores?
