El presidente de la Cámara de los Comunes abronca al ministro de Exteriores británico por un comentario machista

El presidente de la Cámara de los Comunes, John Bercow, reprendió el pasado martes al ministro de Exteriores del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, por haber hecho comentarios “francamente sexistas”.

Johnson se refirió a la portavoz laborista de Exteriores, Emily Thornberry, de forma jocosa por el apellido de su marido. En concreto se refirió a ella entre risas como “la noble y erudita dama baronesa, como sea, no puedo recordarlo, Nugee”, en alusión a su marido, el juez del Tribunal Superior Christopher Nugee.

Tras el comentario, Bercow tomó la palabra y reprendió con dureza a Johnson:

“Primero, no toleramos motes en esta Cámara. Y segundo, y estoy abordando este tema, le vendría bien escuchar. En segundo lugar, no nos dirigimos a la gente por los títulos de sus cónyuges. La portavoz de Exteriores de la oposición tiene un nombre y no es ‘lady algo’. Sabemos su nombre y es inapropiado y francamente sexista hablar en esos términos. Y no va a suceder en esta Cámara. Fin del asunto. No importa si ocupa un alto cargo, ese lenguaje no es legítimo, no será permitido y será advertido”.