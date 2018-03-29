El vídeo de un zorro robando la cartera a un incauto que está dando la vuelta a las redes

Ya lo dice la segunda acepción de la Real Academia, ser un zorro es ser muy astuto y taimado. Haciendo honor a su nombre, un pequeño zorro está triunfando en las redes tras publicarse un vídeo en el que se demuestra su astucia.
Mientras una persona le graba con su móvil, el animal se acerca a él con aparente prudencia y desconfianza hasta que súbitamente le coge la cartera y sale corriendo. Pese a que el dueño del monedero sale corriendo detrás de él, el vídeo termina sin que pueda darle caza.
El vídeo se ha convertido en viral tras ser colgado en Reddit, donde lleva cerca de tres millones de reproducciones.
El vídeo completo:
