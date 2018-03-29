Diario Público
Fútbol El zasca de una futbolista del Valencia CF a Tomás Roncero tras burlarse de una derrota del Barça femenino

“El zasca se ha sentido aquí en Colombia”, resume una tuitera. El periodista Tomás Roncero publicó este miércoles un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter en el que se burlaba de la derrota del FC Barcelona femenino, después de que el equipo español fuera eliminado de la Champions por el Olympique Lyonnais.

“El Barça femenino, fuera de la Champions. El Lyon las eliminó. Recuerdo ahora todos los culés que os burlabais del Madrid cuando nos eliminó el Lyon de Europa. Donde las dan las toman…”, aseguró Roncero.

Su tuit fue recibido con críticas en las redes sociales, pero una destacó sobre todas las demás, la de la jugadora del Valencia CF Marta Peiró: “Por favor, compara al @FCBfemeni con tu queridísimo Real Madrid cuando éste se digne a hacer un femenino, que te recuerdo que estamos en el siglo XXI y no tiene. Gracias!”.

Su zasca ha sido aplaudido en Twitter, donde lleva más de 6.000 retuits y más de 10.000 “me gusta”.

