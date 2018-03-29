Telegram se cae por un problema eléctrico y sus usuarios hacen terapia de grupo en Twitter

El servicio de mensajería Telegram ha dejado de funcionar durante varias horas en Europa, Rusia y Oriente Medio, según han reconocido en Twitter los responsables de la famosa app de mensajería. Tras varias horas con el sistema caído, Telegram ha anunciado en Twitter que el servicio vuelve a estar online en la mayoría de los países.
Most of our users in Western Europe, Middle East, Africa are coming back online now. If you're still having issues (especially in Germany, Iran or the CIS), hang on just a little longer.
— Telegram Messenger (@telegram) 29 de marzo de 2018
El problema ha sido un corte de luz en un centro de datos que alberga sus servidores, según ha informado el fundador de la compañía, Pavel Durov.
Power outage at a @telegram server cluster causing issues in Europe. Working to fix it from our side, but a lot depends on when the datacenter provider puts the power equipment in order.
— Pavel Durov (@durov) 29 de marzo de 2018
La caída del servicio ha provocado que Telegram se haya convertido en uno de los temas más comentados en las redes sociales, donde unos usuarios han acudido en busca de información y otros han preferido aprovechar para bromear:
-Malas noticias muchachos, se ha caído Telegram...
-Apocalipsis now ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/WVH9CQhrkp
— Protestona (@protestona1) 29 de marzo de 2018
¿Si Telegram ha caído qué nos queda ya, eh? ¡Nada es seguro! pic.twitter.com/F1qhcbYWYi
— Sapphire @VIGO ????????️ (@MissSweetHolmes) 29 de marzo de 2018
Cuando se cae Telegram / pero te acuerdas que nadie te habla nunca así que te da igual pic.twitter.com/sT5V0lcwve
— Hogwarts (@Hogwartssite) 29 de marzo de 2018
Telegram caído sigue funcionando mejor que whatsapp.
— Arturo Puente (@apuente) 29 de marzo de 2018
Ha sido unirse Mariano y caer Telegram ???????????????????????? https://t.co/4FSxaAgxnS
— Protestona (@protestona1) 29 de marzo de 2018
Cuando llevas dos horas esperando que Telegram vuelva a funcionar. pic.twitter.com/gluclFUCpY
— Chollometro (@reyesdelchollo) 29 de marzo de 2018
Te prometes desconectar de Telegram en vacaciones. No lo consigues. Telegram se promete desconectar de ti en vacaciones. Lo consigue. https://t.co/mGaTAaDCfR
— Hugo Martínez Abarca (@hugomabarca) 29 de marzo de 2018
Telegram ha caído.
Yo: pic.twitter.com/K8kMwkyt4U
— Laura Tejada (enfundada en insolente color rosita) (@_LauraTejada) 29 de marzo de 2018
Telegram se cae mas que el Rey Juan Carlos
— Shunku pak yawar. (@LlakiYawar) 29 de marzo de 2018
Telegram no funciona.... El fin del mundo está cerca pic.twitter.com/hcrb8bCKPh
— Sodapop (@lockestocke) 29 de marzo de 2018
Se ha caido telegram!! pic.twitter.com/NWO5BAO6gm
— Laura Armas (@Laura6armas) 29 de marzo de 2018
Telegram ha vuelto. pic.twitter.com/tiKd5odLbe
— Marc Rodríguez (@mrodrireus) 29 de marzo de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>