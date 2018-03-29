Diario Público
Telegram se cae por un problema eléctrico y sus usuarios hacen terapia de grupo en Twitter

REUTERS
El servicio de mensajería Telegram ha dejado de funcionar durante varias horas en Europa, Rusia y Oriente Medio, según han reconocido en Twitter los responsables de la famosa app de mensajería. Tras varias horas con el sistema caído, Telegram ha anunciado en Twitter que el servicio vuelve a estar online en la mayoría de los países.

El problema ha sido un corte de luz en un centro de datos que alberga sus servidores, según ha informado el fundador de la compañía, Pavel Durov.

La caída del servicio ha provocado que Telegram se haya convertido en uno de los temas más comentados en las redes sociales, donde unos usuarios han acudido en busca de información y otros han preferido aprovechar para bromear:

