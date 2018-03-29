Telegram se cae por un problema eléctrico y sus usuarios hacen terapia de grupo en Twitter

El servicio de mensajería Telegram ha dejado de funcionar durante varias horas en Europa, Rusia y Oriente Medio, según han reconocido en Twitter los responsables de la famosa app de mensajería. Tras varias horas con el sistema caído, Telegram ha anunciado en Twitter que el servicio vuelve a estar online en la mayoría de los países.

Most of our users in Western Europe, Middle East, Africa are coming back online now. If you're still having issues (especially in Germany, Iran or the CIS), hang on just a little longer.

— Telegram Messenger (@telegram) 29 de marzo de 2018