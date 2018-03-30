Difunden una foto de los hijos de Junqueras esperando el tren para ver a su padre tras 147 días sin él

"Avui anem a veure al pare. Ja han passat molts dies des de la darrera abraçada" (Hoy vamos a ver a papá. Ya han pasado muchos días desde el último abrazo). Estas dos escuetas frases acompañan la última foto que aparece en el perfil de Facebook del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Oriol Junqueras. La imagen muestra, de espaldas, a los dos hijos del político preso en Estremera esperando el AVE hacia Madrid. No es la primera vez que el exvicepresdente (o su comunity manager) se refiere en las redes a Joana, de dos años, y a Lluc, de cinco. Esta vez, la imagen de los pequeños ha sido compartida cerca de 10.000 veces en Facebook y ha recabado más de 2.000 comentarios.

La imagen también ha saltado a Twitter, donde ha sido compartida y retuiteada por varios políticos independentistas. Por ejemplo, el diputado de ERC en el Congreso Gabriel Rufián ha aprovechado para recordar que los hijos de Junqueras llevan 147 días sin verle. "Que no los olvidéis jamás y que no durmáis una sola noche en paz más, carceleros", ha añadido.

Estos son los hijos de Junqueras esperando para ir a ver a su padre. 147 noches sin él. Que no los olvidéis jamás y que no durmáis una sola noche en paz más, carceleros. pic.twitter.com/6pgF7k7mhk

Junqueras, al igual que Carles Puigdemont, Jordi Turull y Marta Rovira, se enfrentan a penas de cárcel de entre 15 y 30 años después de que el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena les notificara que tendrán que sentarse en el banquillo de los acusados por un delito de rebelión.

Aquesta foto dels fills d'Oriol @Junqueras, esperant a l'estació per poder anar a veure el seu pare, fa una pena enorme. No entenc com pot dormir tranquil·la la gent que permet injustícies així. pic.twitter.com/z4pUBRIWek

— Eva Piquer (@EvaPiquer) 29 de marzo de 2018