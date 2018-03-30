El encuentro de Will Smith con Sophia, uno de los robots humanoides más avanzados del mundo

Hace unos meses, Sophia, uno de los robots más avanzados del mundo (al menos en lo que a imitar expresiones humanas se refiere) fue en noticia, al convertirse en el primer humanoide con ciudadanía. Fabricada en silicona y con la capacidad de imitar más de 60 gestos y expresiones humanas se convirtió oficialmente en una ciudadana saudita, según anunció el Future Investment Initiative, un evento tecnológico internacional que se celebró en Riad en 2017. Varios medios de comunicación publicaron la noticia e incluso la BBC aseguró que la robot tiene más derechos que las mujeres en Arabia Saudita.
Ahora Sophia ha vuelto a dar que hablar pero por otro motivo. La creación de Hanson Robotics se ha convertido en estrella del recién estrenado canal de Youtube del actor Will Smith. Hace unas horas, el protagonista de la película Yo Robot ha publicado un vídeo en el que trata de cortejar a Sophia. La humanoide se muestra fría durante el encuentro y, cuando Smith le cuenta un chiste, le responde que “contar bromas es un comportamiento humano irracional”.
Finalmente termina dando calabazas al famoso actor: “Creo que podemos ser amigos. Pasemos un tiempo y conozcámonos mejor durante un tiempo”, dice guiñándole un ojo.
El curioso vídeo ha sumado ya más de un millón de visitas en menos de 24 horas.
