“‘La Vida de Brian en televisión’. Mañana todos a la Audiencia Nacional”

Twitter ha celebrado el Viernes Santo aupando el hashtag #Brian hasta hacerlo Trending Topic.
‘La Vida de Brian’ en la tv. Mañana todos a la Audiencia Nacional.
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) 30 de marzo de 2018
Hoy ponen «La vida de Brian» en Neox.
El lunes los Monty Python recibirán una carta de la Fiscalía por ofensa a los sentimientos religiosos.
— CinemaScupe (@Cinema_Scupe) 30 de marzo de 2018
'La vida de Brian' (1979), película de los Monty Phyton da una personal visión de la vida de Jesucristo —que también se hace presente en el audiovisual—.
Meter "La Vida de Brian" en el bloque duro de películas de Pascua junto a "La Túnica Sagrada", "Los 10 mandamientos", "Rey de Reyes" o "Ben-Hur" es un avance social comparable a cuando la Iglesia admitió que la Tierra orbitaba al Sol, o cuando dejaron de quemar herejes.
Besitos
— Carla B™ (@CarlaBotb) 30 de marzo de 2018
El film, que no envejece, ha emocionado a los usuarios de la red social este viernes por la tarde, cuando la emitía la cadena de televisión 'Neox'.
LA VIDA DE BRIAN EMPIEZA DENTRO DE 5 MIN EN NEOX. LA MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA UN VIERNES SANTO. pic.twitter.com/ooZkwia78A
— Stark (@Starkenfurecido) 30 de marzo de 2018
Conseguir que "La Vida de Brian" se convierta en un clásico de la Semana Santa podría ser uno de los grandes logros de nuestra generación.
— Querido Javier (@queridojavier) 30 de marzo de 2018
Quiero proponer desde aquí que cada año por estas fechas, las banderas ondeen a media asta por la muerte de #Brian
— JM Huescar (@JHuesR) 30 de marzo de 2018
