“‘La Vida de Brian en televisión’. Mañana todos a la Audiencia Nacional”

Twitter ha celebrado el Viernes Santo aupando el hashtag #Brian hasta hacerlo Trending Topic.

'La vida de Brian' (1979), película de los Monty Phyton da una personal visión de la vida de Jesucristo —que también se hace presente en el audiovisual—.

El film, que no envejece, ha emocionado a los usuarios de la red social este viernes por la tarde, cuando la emitía la cadena de televisión 'Neox'.

