Risas, lágrimas, melancolía, euforia... El cine es capaz de transmitirnos sentimientos como pocas cosas. Las películas que hemos visto forman parte de nuestra vida y de nuestros recuerdos. Algunas de sus escenas permanecen en nuestro recuerdo para siempre.

El editor de vídeo y cine Ignacio Montalvo ha elegido algunas de las escenas más bellas del cine del siglo 21 y las ha combinado en un maravilloso vídeo que recupera algunos de esos recuerdos. Escenas de La La Land, American Psycho, Mulholland Drive, El Pianista, WALL-E, Slumdog Millionaire, etc.

The Most Beautiful Shots of the 21st Century (2000-2016) from Ignacio Montalvo on Vimeo.

La lista completa de las películas que aparecen (en orden cronológico):

-Unbreakable (2000, M.Night Shyamalan)

-In the Mood for Love (2000, Wong Kar-Wai)

-Gladiator (2000, Ridley Scott)

-Cast Away (2000, Robert Zemeckis)

-American Psycho (2000, Mary Harron)

-Spirited Away (2001, Hayao Miyazaki)

-Mulholland Drive (2001, David Lynch)

-A.I: Artificial Intelligence (2001, Steven Spielberg)

-Donnie Darko (2001, Richard Kelly)

-A Beautiful Mind (2001, Ron Howard)

-Moulin Rouge (2001, Baz Luhrmann)

-Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001, Peter Jackson)

-Minority Report (2001, Steven Spielberg)

-Catch me if you can (2002, Steven Spielberg)

-Road to Perdition (2002, Sam Mendes)

-The Pianist (2002, Roman Polanski)

-Gangs of New York (2002, Martin Scorsese)

-25th Hour (2002, Spike Lee)

-Dogville (2003, Lars Von Trier)

-Mystic River (2003, Clint Eastwood)

-Big Fish (2003, Tim Burton)

-Lost in Translation (2003, Sofia Coppola)

-Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003, Quentin Tarantino)

-Old boy (2003, Park Chan-wook)

-Collateral (2004, Michael Mann)

-The Aviator (2004, Martin Scorsese)

-Life Aquatic (2004, Wes Anderson)

-Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004, Michel Gondry)

-Sideways (2004, Alexander Payne)

-Before Sunset (2004, Richard Linklater)

-Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005, Shane Black)

-Brokeback Mountain (2005, Ang Lee)

-Sin City (2005, Robert Rodriguez)

-Match Point (2005, Woody Allen)

-The Squid and the Whale (2005, Noah Baumbach)

-The Fountain (2006, Darren Aronofsky)

-The Prestige (2006, Christopher Nolan)

-Children of Men (2006, Alfonso Cuarón)

-Little Miss Sunshine (2006, Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Paris)

-Sunshine (2007, Danny Boyle)

-There Will Be Blood (2007, Paul Thomas Anderson)

-No Country for Old Men (2007, Ethan & Joel Coen)

-Atonement (2007, Joe Wright)

-In Bruges (2008, Martin McDonagh)

-Let the Right One In (2008, Tomas Alfredson)

-Slumdog Millionaire (2008, Danny Boyle)

-The Dark Knight (2008, Christopher Nolan)

-WALL-E (2008, Andrew Stanton)

-(500) Days of Summer (2009, Marc Webb)

-Enter the Void (2009, Gaspar Noé)

-Inglorious Basterds (2009, Quentin Tarantino)

-Moon (2009, Duncan Jones)

-UP (2009, Pete Docter)

-Inception (2010, Christopher Nolan)

-The Social Network (2010, David Fincher)

-Black Swan (2010, Darren Aronofsky)

-Blue Valentine (2010, Derek Cianfrance)

-The Tree of Life (2011, Terrence Malick)

-Melancholia (2011, Lars Von Trier)

-Drive (2011, Nicolas Winding Refn)

-Zero Dark Thirty (2012, Kathryn Bigelow)

-Spring Breakers (2012, Harmony Korine)

-The Master (2012, Paul Thomas Anderson)

-Her (2013, Spike Jonze)

-Interstellar (2014, Christopher Nolan)

-Mommy (2014, Xavier Dolan)

-Mad Max: Fury Road (2015, George Miller)

-Knight of Cups (2015, Terrence Malick)

-Carol (2015, Todd Haynes)

-Sicario (2015, Denis Villeneuve)

-Arrival (2016, Denis Villeneuve)

-La La Land (2016, Damien Chazelle)

-Moonlight (2016, Barry Jenkins)

