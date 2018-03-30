Risas, lágrimas, melancolía, euforia... El cine es capaz de transmitirnos sentimientos como pocas cosas. Las películas que hemos visto forman parte de nuestra vida y de nuestros recuerdos. Algunas de sus escenas permanecen en nuestro recuerdo para siempre.
El editor de vídeo y cine Ignacio Montalvo ha elegido algunas de las escenas más bellas del cine del siglo 21 y las ha combinado en un maravilloso vídeo que recupera algunos de esos recuerdos. Escenas de La La Land, American Psycho, Mulholland Drive, El Pianista, WALL-E, Slumdog Millionaire, etc.
The Most Beautiful Shots of the 21st Century (2000-2016) from Ignacio Montalvo on Vimeo.
La lista completa de las películas que aparecen (en orden cronológico):
-Unbreakable (2000, M.Night Shyamalan)
-In the Mood for Love (2000, Wong Kar-Wai)
-Gladiator (2000, Ridley Scott)
-Cast Away (2000, Robert Zemeckis)
-American Psycho (2000, Mary Harron)
-Spirited Away (2001, Hayao Miyazaki)
-Mulholland Drive (2001, David Lynch)
-A.I: Artificial Intelligence (2001, Steven Spielberg)
-Donnie Darko (2001, Richard Kelly)
-A Beautiful Mind (2001, Ron Howard)
-Moulin Rouge (2001, Baz Luhrmann)
-Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001, Peter Jackson)
-Minority Report (2001, Steven Spielberg)
-Catch me if you can (2002, Steven Spielberg)
-Road to Perdition (2002, Sam Mendes)
-The Pianist (2002, Roman Polanski)
-Gangs of New York (2002, Martin Scorsese)
-25th Hour (2002, Spike Lee)
-Dogville (2003, Lars Von Trier)
-Mystic River (2003, Clint Eastwood)
-Big Fish (2003, Tim Burton)
-Lost in Translation (2003, Sofia Coppola)
-Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003, Quentin Tarantino)
-Old boy (2003, Park Chan-wook)
-Collateral (2004, Michael Mann)
-The Aviator (2004, Martin Scorsese)
-Life Aquatic (2004, Wes Anderson)
-Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004, Michel Gondry)
-Sideways (2004, Alexander Payne)
-Before Sunset (2004, Richard Linklater)
-Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005, Shane Black)
-Brokeback Mountain (2005, Ang Lee)
-Sin City (2005, Robert Rodriguez)
-Match Point (2005, Woody Allen)
-The Squid and the Whale (2005, Noah Baumbach)
-The Fountain (2006, Darren Aronofsky)
-The Prestige (2006, Christopher Nolan)
-Children of Men (2006, Alfonso Cuarón)
-Little Miss Sunshine (2006, Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Paris)
-Sunshine (2007, Danny Boyle)
-There Will Be Blood (2007, Paul Thomas Anderson)
-No Country for Old Men (2007, Ethan & Joel Coen)
-Atonement (2007, Joe Wright)
-In Bruges (2008, Martin McDonagh)
-Let the Right One In (2008, Tomas Alfredson)
-Slumdog Millionaire (2008, Danny Boyle)
-The Dark Knight (2008, Christopher Nolan)
-WALL-E (2008, Andrew Stanton)
-(500) Days of Summer (2009, Marc Webb)
-Enter the Void (2009, Gaspar Noé)
-Inglorious Basterds (2009, Quentin Tarantino)
-Moon (2009, Duncan Jones)
-UP (2009, Pete Docter)
-Inception (2010, Christopher Nolan)
-The Social Network (2010, David Fincher)
-Black Swan (2010, Darren Aronofsky)
-Blue Valentine (2010, Derek Cianfrance)
-The Tree of Life (2011, Terrence Malick)
-Melancholia (2011, Lars Von Trier)
-Drive (2011, Nicolas Winding Refn)
-Zero Dark Thirty (2012, Kathryn Bigelow)
-Spring Breakers (2012, Harmony Korine)
-The Master (2012, Paul Thomas Anderson)
-Her (2013, Spike Jonze)
-Interstellar (2014, Christopher Nolan)
-Mommy (2014, Xavier Dolan)
-Mad Max: Fury Road (2015, George Miller)
-Knight of Cups (2015, Terrence Malick)
-Carol (2015, Todd Haynes)
-Sicario (2015, Denis Villeneuve)
-Arrival (2016, Denis Villeneuve)
-La La Land (2016, Damien Chazelle)
-Moonlight (2016, Barry Jenkins)
Más en Tremending
-El vídeo de un zorro robando la cartera a un incauto que está dando la vuelta a las redes
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>