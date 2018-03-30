Diario Público
“Aunque parezca la cuenta de Twitter de una cofradía es la cuenta oficial del Ministerio de Defensa”. Con este mensaje, el senador de En Comu Podem por Barcelona, Joan Comorera, ha vuelto a poner el punto de mira en la supuesta aconfesionalidad del Estado y la contradicción con la que se vive en España especialmente durante estos días.

A los indultos de Semana Santa a petición de las cofradías y las banderas a media asta por la muerte de Cristo hay que sumar la presencia de ministros y militares en los actos religiosos. Por no hablar del despliegue de la televisión pública.

Duranta la Semana Santa, militares de los tres ejércitos participan en más de 200 actos, según el Ministerio de Defensa.

En la cuenta de Twitter del Ministerio de Defensa también podemos ver esa contradicción durante los últimos días, como ha recordado Comorera. @Defensagob ha publicado varios tuits con imágenes de la participación de militares en actos religiosos:

En las redes, muchos ciudadanos han criticado esta nueva contradicción:

