“Aunque parezca la cuenta de Twitter de una cofradía es la cuenta oficial del Ministerio de Defensa”. Con este mensaje, el senador de En Comu Podem por Barcelona, Joan Comorera, ha vuelto a poner el punto de mira en la supuesta aconfesionalidad del Estado y la contradicción con la que se vive en España especialmente durante estos días.
Aunque parezca la cuenta de Twitter de una cofradía es la cuenta oficial del Ministerio de Defensa. #Aconfesionalidad pic.twitter.com/rKRwwi75ID
— Joan Comorera (@JoanComorera1) 29 de marzo de 2018
A los indultos de Semana Santa a petición de las cofradías y las banderas a media asta por la muerte de Cristo hay que sumar la presencia de ministros y militares en los actos religiosos. Por no hablar del despliegue de la televisión pública.
Duranta la Semana Santa, militares de los tres ejércitos participan en más de 200 actos, según el Ministerio de Defensa.
En la cuenta de Twitter del Ministerio de Defensa también podemos ver esa contradicción durante los últimos días, como ha recordado Comorera. @Defensagob ha publicado varios tuits con imágenes de la participación de militares en actos religiosos:
Relevo del Estandarte del Cristo de la Buena Muerte y traslado a su trono procesional #LaLegión hoy en #Málaga #JuevesSanto pic.twitter.com/0vET9kyCKw
— Ministerio Defensa (@Defensagob) 29 de marzo de 2018
La ministra de Defensa @mdcospedal durante el relevo del Estandarte del Cristo de la Buena Muerte y su traslado al trono procesional en #Málaga, volcada con #LaLegión #JuevesSanto pic.twitter.com/uuP6aXosYU
— Ministerio Defensa (@Defensagob) 29 de marzo de 2018
#SemanaSanta2018 de Málaga: Horario de la Guardia de Honor al Cristo de Mena. Vía @lavanguardia https://t.co/9MwHvgSziC
— Ministerio Defensa (@Defensagob) 29 de marzo de 2018
En las redes, muchos ciudadanos han criticado esta nueva contradicción:
EL artículo 16,3 de la Constitución Española establece el principio de la aconfesionalidad del Estado al declarar que, «Ninguna confesión tendrá carácter estatal".No se salten las leyes
— Marta Salido (@MartaSalidoP) 29 de marzo de 2018
No parece el ministerio de interior, Parace una película siniestra
— combatkid (@combatkid1) 30 de marzo de 2018
Aconfesionalidad REAL YA
— Arrpak (@arrpak) 30 de marzo de 2018
También celebráis la muerte de Mahoma,o Buda? O...
— yo mismamente (@lmgm063) 29 de marzo de 2018
Caspa de la buena
— Periferia ???? (@Periferia2015) 29 de marzo de 2018
"Ninguna confesión tendrá carácter estatal".
Constitución Española. Artículo 16.3
— The Real Oriol (@The_Real_Oriol) 29 de marzo de 2018
Relacionado:
-La red estalla contra TVE por hacer añicos la aconfesionalidad del Estado con su cobertura del Cristo de Mena
