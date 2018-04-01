“Me dejo 6 este septiembre para hacer la de Cifuentes”: la pancarta de los aficionados del Rayo sobre el máster de la presidenta

Los aficionados del Rayo se acuerdan de la presidenta madrileña: “Me dejo 6 este septiembre para hacer la de Cifuentes”
A falta de aclararse las irregularidades del máster realizado por Cristina Cifuentes en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, la presidenta madrileña tendrá que dar explicaciones este miércoles en la Asamblea de Madrid.
Mientras Cifuentes sigue sin comparecer ante la prensa por este asunto y siguen saliendo detalles que ponen en duda su versión, hoy se han acordado de ella en un campo de fútbol: los aficionados del Rayo Vallecano han colgado una pancarta antes del partido contra el Cádiz de este domingo.
En una imagen, publicada por la cuenta de Twitter de Rayo Clash y también por la de los Bukaneros, se puede ver a varios aficionados junto a una pancarta en la que pone: “Me dejo 6 este septiembre para hacer la de Cifuentes”.
Hola @ccifuentes, en Vallekas nos acordamos de ti pic.twitter.com/MFPJaBxreo
— Rayo Clash (@Rayo_Clash) 1 de abril de 2018
Sin estudiar, sin trabajar...
La Vida @ccifuentes la Vida Mejor pic.twitter.com/xi6dlOz1Bf
— Bukaneros (@bukaneros92) 1 de abril de 2018
