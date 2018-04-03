Diario Público
Diario Público

MásterCifuentes, la web que te otorga el máster en lo que tú quieras con la firma de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid

Por

En medio del revuelo por la publicación del proyecto de los Presupuestos, Twitter se ha despertado con una web que permite a todos lo usuarios que quieran obtener su propio diploma de máster en la materia que les convenga "Desde el monitor a la impresora" y con la firma de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.

Esta misma web ha producido un intercambio de títulos falsos entre las cuentas de esta red social de Podemos y el PP de Madrid y tampoco se han hecho esperar las reacciones de muchos tuiteros que querían sus propios títulos en materias que dominan con excelencia:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo