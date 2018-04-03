MásterCifuentes, la web que te otorga el máster en lo que tú quieras con la firma de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid

En medio del revuelo por la publicación del proyecto de los Presupuestos, Twitter se ha despertado con una web que permite a todos lo usuarios que quieran obtener su propio diploma de máster en la materia que les convenga "Desde el monitor a la impresora" y con la firma de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.
Esta misma web ha producido un intercambio de títulos falsos entre las cuentas de esta red social de Podemos y el PP de Madrid y tampoco se han hecho esperar las reacciones de muchos tuiteros que querían sus propios títulos en materias que dominan con excelencia:
¿Y tú? ¿Ya tienes tu propio Máster Cifuentes? https://t.co/n88ruqzXQq pic.twitter.com/6dkbnOx8O6
— Marcos Besteiro (@MarcosBL) 3 de abril de 2018
Después de años estudiando, por fin he conseguido el título. Gracias https://t.co/aJxQdopsRX!!! pic.twitter.com/bEvM8T2cNz
— Mikel Iturriaga (@mikeliturriaga) 3 de abril de 2018
ya tengo mi propio Master Cifuentes <33 pic.twitter.com/9dVL4VAXVw
— Pauler Normal (@Lynx_Moon) 3 de abril de 2018
Ahora tengo mi propio master. GRACIAS, Cristina Cifuentes.https://t.co/pZc8QPB62n pic.twitter.com/IJB6YzSRcG
— Christopher el guiri ????????♂️ (@christopher_aia) 3 de abril de 2018
¡Ya tengo mi propio Máster Cifuentes! Gracias, https://t.co/T1pS9s7R7B! Y os enseño el diploma y todo (que antes se me ha olvidado ????) https://t.co/I56s7qKLCa pic.twitter.com/kpRQszZpNH
— Kimberly Carrington (@KCarringtonFox) 3 de abril de 2018
