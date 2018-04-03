Diario Público
La máquina de fabricar másteres ha enfangado los cuarteles generales de Podemos y PP.

Esta mañana, el partido morado daba los buenos mediodías a Cristina Cifuentes: "Aquí puedes seguir practicando tu deporte favorito: falsificar títulos universitarios".

La reacción del PP de Madrid no se hizo esperar. Ni, lógicamente, el choteo en Twitter.

Entonces comenzó la partida de pimpón (bastante embarrada) entre ambos partidos.

Bola extra: ¡Milagro, Cifuentes puede estar en dos sitios a la vez!

