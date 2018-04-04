Diario Público
Este corral no es lo suficientemente grande para estos dos gallos. Letizia o Sofía, sólo puede quedar una. La batalla por la corona comenzó el pasado domingo cuando Letizia impidió que Sofía se hiciera una foto con sus nietas Leonor y Sofía. Momentos de tensión de los que luego hemos conocido una segunda parte. Ahora el país está dividido… ¿La madre hizo un feo a la abuela? ¿La abuela se pasó de lista? El futuro de la monarquía está en juego.

#LetiziaVsSofia: en la batalla de la reinas ¿con quién vas?, ¿con Letizia o con Sofía? Vota ya.

