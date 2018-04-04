La tuna recibe a Cifuentes en la Asamblea: “Los diplomas que adornan su casa se los hicieron con Photoshop”

Una tuna esperaba a la Cristina Cifuentes antes de su comparecencia en la Asamblea de Madrid por el escándalo de su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. Con los versos "sola se queda Cifuentes, triste en su escaño" y "los diplomas que adornan su casa se los hicieron con Photoshop" el grupo de tunos ponía el toque de humor sobre las irregularidades por las que la presidenta de la comunidad de Madrid debe dar explicaciones.
Llegan los tuneros a la Asamblea de Madrid: pic.twitter.com/Ye6VoE4AbW
— Bernat Castro (@Berlustinho) 4 de abril de 2018
La Tuna acompañaba a Gonzo, el reportero de El Intermedio, en su recibimiento a Cifuentes.
VÍDEO | Por si Cifuentes no tuvo mucho tiempo de ir a la universidad, #elintermedio le trae a La Tuna https://t.co/rZ7ZzVbgAP pic.twitter.com/dEIYPeVz9p
— El Intermedio (@El_Intermedio) 4 de abril de 2018
Han recordado a Cifuentes que "los máster ya no los regalan y el trabajo tienes que entregar".
"Pues los máster ya no los regalan / y el trabajo tienes que entregar". La tuna universitaria, cantándole a Cifuentes en la puerta de la Asamblea de Madrid #truestory ????
— Ángel Calleja (@angelcalleja) 4 de abril de 2018
A ver si los van a detener por rondarla en su balcón...acusados por acoso y delito de odio...????????????????
— Berto del Puerto (@BertoPuerto) 4 de abril de 2018
