La tuna recibe a Cifuentes en la Asamblea: “Los diplomas que adornan su casa se los hicieron con Photoshop”

Una tuna esperaba a la Cristina Cifuentes antes de su comparecencia en la Asamblea de Madrid por el escándalo de su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. Con los versos "sola se queda Cifuentes, triste en su escaño" y "los diplomas que adornan su casa se los hicieron con Photoshop" el grupo de tunos ponía el toque de humor sobre las irregularidades por las que la presidenta de la comunidad de Madrid debe dar explicaciones.

La Tuna acompañaba a Gonzo, el reportero de El Intermedio, en su recibimiento a Cifuentes.

Han recordado a Cifuentes que "los máster ya no los regalan y el trabajo tienes que entregar".

