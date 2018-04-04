Diario Público
Letizia y Sofía “Por si había dudas”: la segunda parte del momento de tensión entre las dos reinas

El momento de tensión entre las dos reinas sigue dando de qué hablar. Tras finalizar la misa de Domingo de Resurrección y a las puertas de la Catedral de Mallorca, Letizia se interpuso entre las cámaras para evitar que su suegra, Sofía, se hiciera una foto con la princesa Leonor y a la infanta Sofía. 

Una vez fuera del templo balear, la reina Sofía intentó posar de nuevo junto a sus dos nietas para conseguir una instantánea, esta vez delante de los medios de comunicación. Pero Letizia volvió a frustrar la posibilidad de que existiera tal foto al ponerse delante de ellas. Acto seguido, Sofía, desanimada, le dio un beso en la frente a la princesa Leonor y, cuando la esposa de Felipe VI se percató, le pasó la mano a su hija por el mismo lugar por el que la reina emérita le hizo la carantoña.

"Por si había dudas. Aquí la segunda entrega", señala la periodista Esther Palomera en un tuit en el que además se hace eco del nuevo rifirrafe entre las dos reinas.

Y los tuiteros no dejan pasar la ocasión para opinar sobre esta escena.

