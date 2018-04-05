Diario Público
Catalunya Rosa Díez, Albert Rivera, Borja Sémper… los tuits sobre Puigdemont y Alemania de los que muchos se están arrepintiendo

“Un país federal como Alemania trata con igual o más dureza penal la rebelión / alta traición que la España Autonómica” Albert Rivera, 26 de marzoarzo. “No soy amigo de generalizar, pero conviene recordar que los alemanes son gente seria”: Borja Semper, 25 de marzo. “Danke Deutschland”: OkDiario, 27 de marzo. “Danke”: Rosa Díez, 25 de marzo.

El pasado 25 de marzo, el expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont era detenido en Alemania cuando acababa de cruzar la frontera de ese país procedente de Dinamarca, en aplicación de la euroorden cursada por el juez del Supremo Pablo Llarena. Tras conocerse esta noticia se despertaba un repentino amor por el país germano en determinados sectores de la política y los medios españoles. En Twitter las banderas alemanas se veían en muchos perfiles al tiempo que políticos como Albert Rivera, Rosa Díez o Borja Sémper declaraban su confianza en la Justicia alemana o aseguraban que los alemanes “son gente seria”.

Este jueves la Justicia alemana... ha dejado en libertad a Carles Puigdemont y ha descartado el delito de rebelión. El tribunal cree que sí puede ser aceptado el de malversación de fondos públicos por lo que el proceso de extradición sigue adelante. Sin embargo, considera que la imputación por el delito de rebelión es “inadmisible” al no cumplirse el requisito de “violencia”.

Hoy, en las redes los tuiteros están recordando con su clásica ironía aquellas repentinas muestras de amor por Alemania:

