“Un país federal como Alemania trata con igual o más dureza penal la rebelión / alta traición que la España Autonómica” Albert Rivera, 26 de marzoarzo. “No soy amigo de generalizar, pero conviene recordar que los alemanes son gente seria”: Borja Semper, 25 de marzo. “Danke Deutschland”: OkDiario, 27 de marzo. “Danke”: Rosa Díez, 25 de marzo.
El pasado 25 de marzo, el expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont era detenido en Alemania cuando acababa de cruzar la frontera de ese país procedente de Dinamarca, en aplicación de la euroorden cursada por el juez del Supremo Pablo Llarena. Tras conocerse esta noticia se despertaba un repentino amor por el país germano en determinados sectores de la política y los medios españoles. En Twitter las banderas alemanas se veían en muchos perfiles al tiempo que políticos como Albert Rivera, Rosa Díez o Borja Sémper declaraban su confianza en la Justicia alemana o aseguraban que los alemanes “son gente seria”.
Este jueves la Justicia alemana... ha dejado en libertad a Carles Puigdemont y ha descartado el delito de rebelión. El tribunal cree que sí puede ser aceptado el de malversación de fondos públicos por lo que el proceso de extradición sigue adelante. Sin embargo, considera que la imputación por el delito de rebelión es “inadmisible” al no cumplirse el requisito de “violencia”.
Hoy, en las redes los tuiteros están recordando con su clásica ironía aquellas repentinas muestras de amor por Alemania:
El ridículo sensato. pic.twitter.com/9Lqd3NHtvH
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) 5 de abril de 2018
Hay tuits que envejecen muy mal. pic.twitter.com/j00mFBBjf3
— Miguel de Ceяvantes (@CervantesFAQs) 5 de abril de 2018
— Rosa Díez (@rosadiezglez) 25 de marzo de 2018
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) 5 de abril de 2018
Se le ha borrado un tuit a Borja Sémper, pero la caché... https://t.co/NJzumpD0DD pic.twitter.com/PoypPvXVBS
— Jesús (@Jtravieso) 5 de abril de 2018
Hola @okdiario, he hecho una captura por si se os borra, que a veces internet funciona fatal y estas cosas pasan pic.twitter.com/ilycp2sRa8
— Andreu Pujol (@Apujolmas) 5 de abril de 2018
Estos dos tweets de hace unos días son dos joyas. ???? #Puigdemont #CifuentesDimiteYA pic.twitter.com/w3Zr0UmdE6
— Daniel Ayllón (@danielayllon) 5 de abril de 2018
Amb patates! #Puigdemont pic.twitter.com/xp9c4dvTGV
— Francesc Vilallonga (@vilallongapac) 5 de abril de 2018
Alemania es independentista. Pásalo. pic.twitter.com/VIQgPdcoWS
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 5 de abril de 2018
Rosa Díaz cuando los alemanes detienen a Puigdemont vs Cuando lo sueltan. pic.twitter.com/1ZMlOGFJ8B
— Roboz (@LI3PeO) 5 de abril de 2018
No dar una. Definición gráfica. pic.twitter.com/ZA6QHihyEj
— David Bravo (@dbravo) 5 de abril de 2018
BOICOT AL CAVA ALEMÁN.
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 5 de abril de 2018
Tomad, para el balcón. pic.twitter.com/deQW6GbSzi
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 5 de abril de 2018
