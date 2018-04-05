“Hola Antonio, el documento está firmado por tres funcionarias de la universidad, de su puño y letra. ¿Las estás acusando de falsedad documental?”. Así de desafiante respondía la cuenta de Twitter @cifupresidenta (escrita por Cristina Cifuentes "y su equipo") al periodista Antonio Maestre, cuando este ponía en duda el acta de trabajo de fin de máster de la presidenta que se mostraba “sin sello, sin diligencia ni fecha”.
Hola Antonio, el documento está firmado por tres funcionarias de la universidad, de su puño y letra. Las estás acusando de falsedad documental?
— Cifuentes Presidenta (@cifupresidenta) 21 de marzo de 2018
La respuesta de Maestre era premonitoria: “Por lo que yo sé esas firmas pueden ser de los becarios de NNGG. ¿Cómo es que tenéis un acta que solo puede tener secretaría y no tenéis el TFM que todo alumno tiene?”. Este jueves El Confidencial ha publicado que la presidenta del tribunal, Alicia López de los Mozos, una de las que aparecía en ese acta junto a una firma ha asegurado que nunca evaluó a Cifuentes y que su firma es falsa.
Por lo que yo sé esas firmas pueden ser de los becarios de NNGG. ¿Cómo es que tenéis un acta que solo puede tener secretaría y no tenéis el TFM que todo alumno tiene?
— Antonio Maestre (@AntonioMaestre) 21 de marzo de 2018
Hoy muchos usuarios de Twitter, incluido el propio Maestre, han recordado el tuit de la presidenta que hoy cobra un nuevo sentido:
Es el momento de recuperar este glorioso tuit de @cifupresidenta, la cuenta publico-privada de Cristina Cifuentes pic.twitter.com/sFJSD8vf5k
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) 5 de abril de 2018
???? pic.twitter.com/xmfitFRLEU
— Antonio Maestre (@AntonioMaestre) 5 de abril de 2018
Zas!!!!!
— DiTotto (@TotoDiTotto) 5 de abril de 2018
-Aquí están las firmas de mi defensa
-Es que dos son falsas
-Aquí está mi matriculación
-Es que te matriculaste 3 meses tarde
-Fui a clase
-No te recuerda nadie
Es que la somanta de hostias es espectacular pic.twitter.com/GLDDCCU0yq
— Flanagan McPhee (@FlanaganMcPhee) 5 de abril de 2018
