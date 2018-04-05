Diario Público
El máster de Cifuentes El “glorioso” tuit de Cifuentes a un periodista que cobra un nuevo sentido tras la confesión de la presidenta del tribunal

“Hola Antonio, el documento está firmado por tres funcionarias de la universidad, de su puño y letra. ¿Las estás acusando de falsedad documental?”. Así de desafiante respondía la cuenta de Twitter @cifupresidenta (escrita por Cristina Cifuentes "y su equipo") al periodista Antonio Maestre, cuando este ponía en duda el acta de trabajo de fin de máster de la presidenta que se mostraba “sin sello, sin diligencia ni fecha”.

La respuesta de Maestre era premonitoria: “Por lo que yo sé esas firmas pueden ser de los becarios de NNGG. ¿Cómo es que tenéis un acta que solo puede tener secretaría y no tenéis el TFM que todo alumno tiene?”. Este jueves El Confidencial ha publicado que la presidenta del tribunal, Alicia López de los Mozos, una de las que aparecía en ese acta junto a una firma ha asegurado que nunca evaluó a Cifuentes y que su firma es falsa.

Hoy muchos usuarios de Twitter, incluido el propio Maestre, han recordado el tuit de la presidenta que hoy cobra un nuevo sentido:

