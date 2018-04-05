Esta tarde el caso del máster de Cristina Cifuentes en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos ha saltado por los aires. La Fiscalía de Móstoles ha abierto diligencias de investigación penal por las denuncias presentadas por asociaciones de estudiantes al tiempo que la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos ha decidido también llevar el asunto del máster de Cifuentes ante la Fiscalía por posibles indicios de delito que han descubierto en el inicio de las investigaciones. Según el diario El Confidencial la presidenta del tribunal del máster ha confesado que no evaluó a Cifuentes y que su firma fue falsificada.
Tras conocerse estas noticias, el humorista y copresentador de No Te Metas en Política, Facu Díaz, hacía un vaticinio en su cuenta de Twitter imaginando cuales serían las declaraciones de Cifuentes que, curiosamente, ha clavado con mucho detalle:
Mi #PorraArgumentarioCifuentes: "Nos parece estupendo que el caso se resuelva en los tribunales. La primera que lo puso en conocimiento de la justicia fue la Sra. Cifuentes”.
Mi #PorraArgumentarioCifuentes:
"Nos parece estupendo que el caso se resuelva en los tribunales. La primera que lo puso en conocimiento de la justicia fue la Sra. Cifuentes".
— Facu Díaz (@FacuDiazT) 5 de abril de 2018
Poco después, Cifuentes hacía las primeras declaraciones desde la Asamblea de Madrid. Tal y como profetizó Facu Díaz la presidenta ha asegurado que es “una buena noticia” que sea la Justicia que se haga cargo de “llegar hasta el final” en la investigación” y añade que ella fue "la primera" en poner el caso en conocimiento de los Tribunales.
El propio Facu tiraba de ironía tras las palabras de Cifuentes y publicaba un breve mensaje: “Hasta luego, gracias”.
Hasta luego, gracias. https://t.co/dLB5n27Q2A
— Facu Díaz (@FacuDiazT) 5 de abril de 2018
Cuando Facu le escribe los discursos a la Cifu: https://t.co/agTrZy0yM6
— Txell. (@sTxells) 5 de abril de 2018
Enorme.
— Izquierda Unida (@iunida) 5 de abril de 2018
Joder, es que son muy previsibles.
— Kameoll (@kameoll) 5 de abril de 2018
Nostrafacus.
— Su Excelentísima Señora Callaque (@callaquenoveo) 5 de abril de 2018
Tremendo máquina Facundo
— Francisco Ramón Mora (@framonmora) 5 de abril de 2018
