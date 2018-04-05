Diario Público
“Nos toman por gilipollas. Y hacen bien”. Este es el escueto y demoledor mensaje que el humorista y presentador Quequé publicó este miércoles a las 17.54 de la tarde. A esa hora la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid comparecía en la Asamblea madrileña para dar explicaciones sobre las irregularidades bajo las que consiguió su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos.

Cifuentes volvió a lavarse las manos y volcó en la universidad todas las culpas al tiempo en que insistió no encuentra su trabajo de fin de máster. Ciudadanos, por su parte, criticó con dureza a la presidenta pese a lo cual sigue apoyándola con sus votos y han anunciado que no apoyarán la moción de censura anunciada por el PSOE.

Una comparecencia plagada de sonrisas de Cifuentes, aplausos de la bancada del PP y gritos, que muchos, como Quequé, consideraron una burla:

