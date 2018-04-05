“Nos toman por gilipollas. Y hacen bien”. Este es el escueto y demoledor mensaje que el humorista y presentador Quequé publicó este miércoles a las 17.54 de la tarde. A esa hora la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid comparecía en la Asamblea madrileña para dar explicaciones sobre las irregularidades bajo las que consiguió su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos.
Nos toman por gilipollas. Y hacen bien.
— Héctor (@_Queque_) 4 de abril de 2018
Cifuentes volvió a lavarse las manos y volcó en la universidad todas las culpas al tiempo en que insistió no encuentra su trabajo de fin de máster. Ciudadanos, por su parte, criticó con dureza a la presidenta pese a lo cual sigue apoyándola con sus votos y han anunciado que no apoyarán la moción de censura anunciada por el PSOE.
Una comparecencia plagada de sonrisas de Cifuentes, aplausos de la bancada del PP y gritos, que muchos, como Quequé, consideraron una burla:
Si es que se lo ponemos a huevo. Luego partidito Madrid-Barca y todos contentos y entretenidos.
— NIMIHITA (@besamehastaque) 4 de abril de 2018
— Javi Macías (@13_macias_) 4 de abril de 2018
Ya verás que risas cuando los de Ciudadanos digan que lo de Cifuestes se destapó gracias a ellos.
— Lois (@loisldp) 4 de abril de 2018
Mientras que sea de los mios, me da igual y así nos va pic.twitter.com/2otHSJRMTU
— Jesús C (@elsete_) 4 de abril de 2018
Estamos secuestrados por 15 millones de votantes sin escrúpulos
— Sé fuerte (@AguantaLuis) 4 de abril de 2018
— Patricia♀️???? (@Patrici88171120) 4 de abril de 2018
Tenemos lo que nos merecemos... ????
— Noemí B.B.???? (@Nipintonipinta) 4 de abril de 2018
Citando a Alejandro Sanz: "Vale, a lo mejor me lo merezco..."
— Rafael Cobo (@RafaCobo) 4 de abril de 2018
Exacto, sin más.
— Mª Jesús (@Mtrenzas) 5 de abril de 2018
