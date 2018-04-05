Diario Público
El máster de Cristina Cifuentes “Sois los reyes del vacile”: críticas al PP de Madrid por su recochineo con este tuit

Por

La cuenta de Twitter del PP de la Comunidad de Madrid daría para un auténtico máster de educación. De mala, para concretar más. Como ya contamos, tras conocerse las irregularidades que rodean el máster de Cristina Cifuentes en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, esta cuenta oficial del partido ha pasado al ataque utilizando un tono que algunos ha calificado de “barriobajil”. Hace unos días ya les vimos dando respuestas como: “Lee podemita”, “Paraca, no mientas” o “¿Sabes leer?”.

Ahora la cuenta @ppmadrid se ha lucido con un mensaje que ha provocado que algunos les hayan nombrado “reyes del vacile”. Tras la comparecencia de Cifuentes en la Asamblea de Madrid, en la que volvió a lavarse las manos y volcó toda responsabilidad en la universidad, han publicado un mensaje de “buenas noches” acompañado con un gif de una Cifuentes sonriente guiñando el ojo.

El tuit ha creado una ola de indignación, y algunos les han aconsejado: "Un poquito de humildad no os vendría mal".

