La cuenta de Twitter del PP de la Comunidad de Madrid daría para un auténtico máster de educación. De mala, para concretar más. Como ya contamos, tras conocerse las irregularidades que rodean el máster de Cristina Cifuentes en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, esta cuenta oficial del partido ha pasado al ataque utilizando un tono que algunos ha calificado de “barriobajil”. Hace unos días ya les vimos dando respuestas como: “Lee podemita”, “Paraca, no mientas” o “¿Sabes leer?”.
Ahora la cuenta @ppmadrid se ha lucido con un mensaje que ha provocado que algunos les hayan nombrado “reyes del vacile”. Tras la comparecencia de Cifuentes en la Asamblea de Madrid, en la que volvió a lavarse las manos y volcó toda responsabilidad en la universidad, han publicado un mensaje de “buenas noches” acompañado con un gif de una Cifuentes sonriente guiñando el ojo.
¡Muy buenas noches! ???? pic.twitter.com/3QrcK7jkQX
— PP Comunidad de Madrid (@ppmadrid) 4 de abril de 2018
El tuit ha creado una ola de indignación, y algunos les han aconsejado: "Un poquito de humildad no os vendría mal".
Pues sí, Buenas noches. Es lo que se le dice a los niños después de contarles un cuento.
— Eneko las Heras (@EnekoHumor) 5 de abril de 2018
Corruptos, un poquito de humildad no os vendría mal.
— Wen Trapero ????️ (@wenchetrapero) 4 de abril de 2018
Estáis locos perdidos.
— Silver 女 (@Leticia12912) 4 de abril de 2018
Encima con cachondeos, menuda cara tenéis...
— sysyphus (@tovtoc) 4 de abril de 2018
— Manuel Muñoz ???? (@Elelegido04) 4 de abril de 2018
Claro que sí, guapi, con recochineo. Y hablando de cochinos, a todo cerdo le llega su San Martín. A ver si los de El Diario siguen sacando cositas y dejáis de reíros de la gente.
— Petrus Rubeus Magnus (@ondoveo) 4 de abril de 2018
Buenas noches!!! No doy crédito que desfachatez. :(((((
— Teresa López Chamosa (@Mtlch50) 4 de abril de 2018
Esto ya es el colmo. No tenéis vergüenza
— Aloy (@Miss_Al0y) 4 de abril de 2018
Sois los reyes del vacile ????
— Discrepando (@quesgerundio) 4 de abril de 2018
Como os reis de la gente madre mia....
— Jorge Tipster (@TipsterJorge) 4 de abril de 2018
Vaya huevos tenéis, mis dieses
— Andres Garcia (@andresgarcia_01) 4 de abril de 2018
Relacionado
-El demoledor mensaje de Quequé durante la comparecencia de Cifuentes que ya han retuiteado miles de personas
-“Lee podemita”; “Paraca, no mientas”: el ‘máster en educación’ del Twitter del PP de Madrid
