Momento de tensión entre Letizia y Sofía El genial arranque del monólogo de Buenafuente que gustará a la reina Sofía

Siguen las interpretaciones sobre el momento de tensión vivido entre la reina Letizia y la emérita Sofía en la catedral de Mallorca, donde vimos a la mujer de Felipe VI interrumpir una foto de su suegra con Lenor y Sofía, y las caras y los gestos de la reina emérita. ¿Qué sucede entre ellas dos? ¿Quién es la culpable? Algunos han preferido tomárselo con humor, como los tuiteros con sus desternillantes memes del momento.

Este miércoles el humorista y presentador Andreu Buenafuente también ha protagonizado un genial gag en su programa Late Motiv bromeando con la tensa escena. Al empezar su habitual monólogo, Buenafuente comienza a hablar: “Buenas noches, me da un poquito…” En ese momento, una caracterizada Letizia aparece en la pantalla y se interpone entre él y las cámaras, recordando a la escena vivida por la reina Sofía.

Los responsables de Late Motiv han compartido la tronchante escena en Twitter: “¡Uy! Parece que nos va a costar un poco arrancar el monólogo hoy”.

El momento ha sido celebrado en las redes:

