Los principales medios de comunicación de Europa recogen entre sus noticias de este viernes la decisión de la Audiencia Territorial de Schleswig-Holstein de descartar el delito de rebelión contra el expresidente autonómico catalán Carles Puigdemont y dejarlo en libertad. Los periódicos digitales de Alemania, además, lo consideran un revés para la justicia española.
El diario Frankfurter Allegemeine Zeitung, considera que tras lo ocurrido, "el conflicto entre Madrid y Catalunya consigue nuevos explosivos". Mientras, el Die Welt se limita a recoger la información bajo el título "Puigdemont es puesto en libertad sujeto a condiciones".
Además, los periódicos de Reino Unido, Francia, Italia o Bélgica también informan sobre la salida de la cárcel del expresident. La mayoría de ellos se dedican únicamente a informar del tema. El inglés The Times elige una foto que implica celebración y, por su parte, el francés Le Figaro considera que Puigdemont se "ha escapado" a la acusación de rebelión.
