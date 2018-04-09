Diario Público
El máster de Cifuentes “Esta gente gobierna España”: la bochornosa y exagerada ovación del PP a Cifuentes

Por

Un minuto y 12 segundos de ovación a Cristina Cifuentes, tan bochornosa y tan exagerada que muchos no han podido contenerse y han acudido a las redes sociales para expresar su “vergüenza”.

Este sábado, la Convención Nacional del PP celebrada en Sevilla, tuvo una clara protagonista, la presidenta Madrileña Cristina Cifuentes. Pese a las graves irregularidades con su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, con actas y firmas falsas y todas las justificaciones derribadas una tras otra, el Partido Popular en pleno no ha tenido ningún pudor en arropar y rodear de aplausos a Cifuentes.

Un minuto y 12 segundos ante los que incluso la propia Cifuentes parece pasar apuro: “Gracias, gracias. No Aplaudáis que me corre el tiempo y luego no puedo hablar tanto”. “Moderador, el tiempo de aplausos se descuenta”. “Gracias”. “Ya”.

Desde Maldita Hemeroteca han recordado también otros casos en los que el PP ovacionó a sus líderes envueltos en escándalos políticos, como Rato, Monago, etc.

