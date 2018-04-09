Un minuto y 12 segundos de ovación a Cristina Cifuentes, tan bochornosa y tan exagerada que muchos no han podido contenerse y han acudido a las redes sociales para expresar su “vergüenza”.

Este sábado, la Convención Nacional del PP celebrada en Sevilla, tuvo una clara protagonista, la presidenta Madrileña Cristina Cifuentes. Pese a las graves irregularidades con su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, con actas y firmas falsas y todas las justificaciones derribadas una tras otra, el Partido Popular en pleno no ha tenido ningún pudor en arropar y rodear de aplausos a Cifuentes.

En pie para ovacionar a una presunta delincuente que además quiere silenciar a la prensa a base de querellas. Qué vergüenza de partido y de militantes. pic.twitter.com/PNGyO91xO9 — PabloMM (@PabloMM) 7 de abril de 2018

Un minuto y 12 segundos ante los que incluso la propia Cifuentes parece pasar apuro: “Gracias, gracias. No Aplaudáis que me corre el tiempo y luego no puedo hablar tanto”. “Moderador, el tiempo de aplausos se descuenta”. “Gracias”. “Ya”.

Ovación cerrada a Cifuentes en la convención del PP. Quiero que recordéis esto cuando alguien os diga que conoce gente en el PP honrada y trabajadora: si están en ese partido, conocen y, lo más importante, aceptan esa dinámica. — Otis B. Driftwood (@obdriftwood) 7 de abril de 2018

Esta gente gobierna España. Siento un profundo asco. Me revuelven las tripas. pic.twitter.com/4BpCL99F7M — Javier Gallego Crudo (@carnecrudaradio) 7 de abril de 2018

La ovación del PP a Cifuentes es la exaltación de la mentira, el fraude y el amiguismo por parte de quienes tienen el deber de defender la honradez, la ley y el mérito. No es una cuestión de ideología o partidos, sino de decencia. — David Jimenez (@DavidJimenezTW) 7 de abril de 2018

Se parece al Beso de Judas. pic.twitter.com/FKa11LOrxi — torrontis (@torrontis) 8 de abril de 2018

Son replicantes — Buda Son (@BuddaSong) 7 de abril de 2018

La ovación pepera a Cristina Cifuentes es una prueba más de que a los votantes de este partido les falta un verano. — Hezmick (@hezmick) 7 de abril de 2018

Desde Maldita Hemeroteca han recordado también otros casos en los que el PP ovacionó a sus líderes envueltos en escándalos políticos, como Rato, Monago, etc.