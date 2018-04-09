Diario Público
La prensa alemana se hace eco de la “llamada al terror contra los alemanes” de Losantos

El semanario alemán Bild ha recogido las declaraciones de Federico Jiménez Losantos en las que decía que estallasen cervecerías en Baviera a raíz de la excarcelación de Carles Puigdemont por parte de un tribunal alemán.

El medio escrito comienza su noticia alertando de que "¡un extremista llama a actos terroristas de violencia contra alemanes!" después de que Losantos dijera en su programa de radio que “en Baviera pueden empezar a estallar cervecerías. Naturalmente propongo una acción. Claro que hay que reaccionar". El periódico alemán también relaciona estas palabras con la publicación de otro medio que también dirige Losantos. Alerta Digital atribuía en su titular sobre el atentado ocurrido en la ciudad alemana de Münster del pasado fin de semana al karma.

"Losantos también dirige el sitio web de derecha "alerta digital". Vitoreaban el ataque en Münster del sábado de forma maliciosa: '¡El karma existe!' El título se ha eliminado, pero la URL del artículo correspondiente aún está visible", explica el semanario alemán.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bild puntualiza a sus lectores que el caso del "periodista derechista" es extremo, pero sí que reconoce las tensiones entre ambos gobiernos después de la liberación del líder catalán.

La policía de Münich fue rápidamente informada de los hechos por parte de tuiteros españoles, mientras que otros no quisieron dejar pasar la oportunidad de comentar las nuevas ocurrencias de Losantos:

