Los exabruptos de Losantos sobre Alemania, convertidos en rap por un tuitero: “A ver si así actúa la Fiscalía”

"Ahora sí. Las amenazas terroristas de Jiménez Losantos a Alemania en forma de rap”. Es el tuit del guionista y director Luis Endera que transforma en rap las palabras del presentador de radio en las que sugería acciones violentas contra Alemania. “A ver si así actúa la fiscalía”, añade. El mensaje de Endera tiene ya más de 3.000 retuits y más de 3.000 “me gusta”.

Losantos atacó la decisión de la Justicia alemana de dejar a Puigdemont en libertad bajo fianza y pidió una reacción: “En Baviera pueden empezar a estallar cervecerías. Naturalmente propongo una acción. Claro que hay que reaccionar”, aseguró en un discurso que numerosos tuiteros han trasladado a la policía alemana.

Con una base rítmica, reberb y repeticiones, Endera transforma los exabrutos de Losantos en una canción de rap, en clara referencia a los casos de músicos como Valtonyc, Pablo Hasel o La insurgencia condenados por injurias al rey o por enaltecimiento del terrorismo.

Precisamente este domingo 13 raperos han puesto voz a un tema de “autoinculpación musical colectiva", con letras como “los borbones son unos ladrones”, que reivindica la libertad de expresión y rechaza "la represión" que sufren los músicos condenados por sus letras.

