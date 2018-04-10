Cuando Pablo Casado cortaba carreteras (y no era acusado de terrorismo como los CDR)

La Guardia Civil ha detenido este martes a una integrante de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR). La Fiscalía acusa de terrorismo y rebelión a dos personas a las que atribuye la responsabilidad de haber “coordinado” las acciones de levantamiento de barreras de peaje y cortes de carreteras durante la pasada Semana Santa. El ministro del Interior Juan Ignacio Zoido ha insistido en el carácter "violento" de los CDR. Albert Rivera ha aplaudido la operación y ha descrito a los CDR como “comandos” que se dedican a “cortar carreteras, a amenazar muchos a jueces y a familias y a señalar a los demócratas en Catalunya”.
En este contexto, el periodista de El País y tuitero Manuel Ansede ha recordado en su Twitter cuando “Pablo Casado cortaba carreteras en 2007 para protestar contra las decisiones ‘políticas’ de la Fiscalía General del Estado”. “Eran protestas sin autorización de la delegación de Gobierno. Qué tiempos aquellos”, añade.
Pablo Casado cortaba carreteras (el Paseo de la Castellana en Madrid, nada menos) en 2007 para protestar contra las decisiones "políticas" de la Fiscalía General del Estado. Eran protestas sin autorización de la delegación de Gobierno. Qué tiempos aquellos https://t.co/mXSJ7ZgHem
— Manel Ansede (@manuelansede) 10 de abril de 2018
Como recogió El País en una noticia fechada el 23 de marzo de 2007, cientos de manifestantes protestaron a las puertas de la Fiscalía convocados por el Foro de Ermua y las Nuevas Generaciones del PP contra la absolución del líder de Batasuna, Arnaldo Otegi. Durante la protesta ocuparon la mediana del Paseo de la Castellana y finalmente invadieron la calzada y cortaron por completo el tráfico. Allí estaba Pablo Casado, entonces presidente de nuevas generaciones de Madrid que calificó de “política” la decisión judicial. Según la crónica, los asistentes corearon gritos como “vosotros socialistas sois los terroristas” o “Cobardes, gallinas, la ETA os domina”.
En otro tuit puede verse en un vídeo a Casado en esas protestas:
Hay vídeo de Pablo Casado cortando carreteras en 2007, sin autorización de la Delegación de Gobierno, para protestar contra las decisiones "políticas" de la Justicia Española https://t.co/mXSJ7ZgHem pic.twitter.com/UMYfh39hKA
— Manel Ansede (@manuelansede) 10 de abril de 2018
Maldita hemeroteca.
Ahora sería poco más o menos,que un terrorista.
Suerte que tiene que entonces gobernaba el PSOE, ahora le habrían detenido por rebelión o terrorismo
¡¡¡¡¡Esto es una perla!!!!!
