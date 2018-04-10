La clase magistral de política internacional “nivel taberna” de Mariano Rajoy

“Yo voy a Portugal y nadie me tiene tres horas en la frontera jorobándome”. “Tu país tiene una situación compleja. Tiene un vecindario…”. “De vez en cuando hay que decirle, oye, joer”. “Holanda bien”. “Nos manejamos ahí”. Estas frases no están sacadas del bar de abajo, son las del presidente del Gobierno de España, Mariano Rajoy.
En la convención nacional del PP, celebrada el pasado fin de semana en Sevilla, Rajoy tuvo un encuentro con miembros del Partido Popular Europeo. Durante un momento, Rajoy se soltó y comenzó a dar un discurso en tono distendido en plan ‘masterclass de geopolítica europea’. El nivel de nuestro presidente dio para lecciones magistrales del nivel de: “Ahora preside Bulgaria la Unión Europea”; “Yo conozco al presidente de tu país” o “Estamos todos contentos”.
Aquí una clase de política internacional de nuestro Presidente tras haber aprendido en un máster de la Juan Carlos I, los que se ríen en forma de pelotas sin rubor, por lo que se intuye, también asistieron todos/as y tienen su título pic.twitter.com/nSrRqXpwbK
— pedro garcia jimenez (@Pedro_IU) 10 de abril de 2018
Este es su discurso completo:
“Oye, yo voy a Portugal y es como si estuviera en mi casa. Porque nadie me tiene tres horas en la frontera jorobándome. Igual que a ti nadie te tiene, igual que a ti tampoco te tenemos tres horas allí jorobándote. Y en Holanda tampoco y en Bulgaria tampoco. Ahora iremos a Bulgaria pronto. Tenemos una reunión importante sobre el tema de los Balcanes. Yo conozco al presidente de tu país, de Bulgaria y es un tipo con nivel. Ahora preside Bulgaria la Unión Europea, es un tipo flexible, inteligente… Tu país está en una situación compleja. Tiene un vecindario… Hombre, nosotros somos vecinos de Portugal y ahí somos felices pero bueno, vosotros tenéis… En Holanda bien. Rutte se porta bien… De vez en cuando hay que decirle: “Oye, joer, un poquito de flexibilidad… Pero oye, bien. Nivel y estamos todos contentos y nos manejamos ahí”.
La improvisada ‘masterclass’ de Rajoy ha tenido su eco en las redes sociales:
Rajoy, política Internacional.
Nivel taberna, interesante.
— Ernesto Collazo (@ErnestoSuidry) 9 de abril de 2018
Qué nivelazo en política internacional el Mpunto Rajoy. Brutal que este pavo sea presidente de Españistan. https://t.co/yjjPk6aBLK
— Gerardo Pedros (@GerardoBici) 10 de abril de 2018
Rajoy y su sapiencia en Política Internacional. Vergonzoso. https://t.co/M6ISvrELQn
— 21/01/ 1793 (@profenfurecido9) 10 de abril de 2018
Rajoy: "Estoy en Portugal como en mi casa porque nadie me tiene 3 horas en la frontera jorobándote".
Por algún extraño motivo no ha mencionado la frontera con Gibraltar en la que la Guardia Civil te "joroba" durante horas... https://t.co/EpbBBfBB2W
— Orni de Guillotine (@mobiplayer) 9 de abril de 2018
.@marianorajoy «estudió» un máster en Política y Análisis Internacional en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos https://t.co/thRBVCtM6Z
— Ruben Pascual (@GARA_rpascual) 10 de abril de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>