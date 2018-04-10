Diario Público
La clase magistral de política internacional “nivel taberna” de Mariano Rajoy

“Yo voy a Portugal y nadie me tiene tres horas en la frontera jorobándome”. “Tu país tiene una situación compleja. Tiene un vecindario…”. “De vez en cuando hay que decirle, oye, joer”. “Holanda bien”. “Nos manejamos ahí”. Estas frases no están sacadas del bar de abajo, son las del presidente del Gobierno de España, Mariano Rajoy.

En la convención nacional del PP, celebrada el pasado fin de semana en Sevilla, Rajoy tuvo un encuentro con miembros del Partido Popular Europeo. Durante un momento, Rajoy se soltó y comenzó a dar un discurso en tono distendido en plan ‘masterclass de geopolítica europea’. El nivel de nuestro presidente dio para lecciones magistrales del nivel de: “Ahora preside Bulgaria la Unión Europea”; “Yo conozco al presidente de tu país” o “Estamos todos contentos”.

Este es su discurso completo:

“Oye, yo voy a Portugal y es como si estuviera en mi casa. Porque nadie me tiene tres horas en la frontera jorobándome. Igual que a ti nadie te tiene, igual que a ti tampoco te tenemos tres horas allí jorobándote. Y en Holanda tampoco y en Bulgaria tampoco. Ahora iremos a Bulgaria pronto. Tenemos una reunión importante sobre el tema de los Balcanes. Yo conozco al presidente de tu país, de Bulgaria y es un tipo con nivel. Ahora preside Bulgaria la Unión Europea, es un tipo flexible, inteligente… Tu país está en una situación compleja. Tiene un vecindario… Hombre, nosotros somos vecinos de Portugal y ahí somos felices pero bueno, vosotros tenéis… En Holanda bien. Rutte se porta bien… De vez en cuando hay que decirle: “Oye, joer, un poquito de flexibilidad… Pero oye, bien. Nivel y estamos todos contentos y nos manejamos ahí”.

